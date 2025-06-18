Abuja — West African nations want to strike deals with the US over energy and rare earth minerals, but the Trump administration’s looming expansion of travel bans risks derailing those efforts, Nigeria’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump this month implemented full or partial travel bans for foreign nationals from a dozen countries as part of his immigration crackdown. A possible broadening of the restrictions to an additional 36 countries would include nearly all of West Africa.
“This would be most unfortunate if it comes to pass, because we are a region of opportunities ready to do deals,” said Nigeria’s Yusuf Tuggar, who chairs regional bloc Ecowas’ council of foreign ministers.
Trump has upended long-standing trade relations since returning to the White House, using erratic tariff threats and aggressive tactics in a bid to secure better deals from trading partners.
As part of an agreement with Beijing, for example, Trump said China will supply the US with magnets and rare earth minerals critical to the auto and battery industries in exchange for Chinese students’ continued access to US universities.
“We possess critical minerals and even rare earths,” Tuggar told West African government ministers, citing the example of samarium — used for military-grade magnets and nuclear reactor control rods — found in his home state in Nigeria.
“We would like to do deals with the US, but visa restrictions are nontariff barriers to deals,” he said.
He also touted the oil and gas-rich region as an energy partner.
“We are also a strategic alternative to more distant and politically divergent energy producers. So, we will do deals for our prosperity. The only question is with whom,” he said.
The US has cited reasons for the bans including governments’ failure to produce reliable identity documents, corruption and high volumes of visa overstays by certain countries’ citizens.
Nigeria says US entry bans a barrier to a West Africa ripe for deals
President Donald Trump’s broadened full or partial travel bans for foreign nationals raising concerns
Abuja — West African nations want to strike deals with the US over energy and rare earth minerals, but the Trump administration’s looming expansion of travel bans risks derailing those efforts, Nigeria’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump this month implemented full or partial travel bans for foreign nationals from a dozen countries as part of his immigration crackdown. A possible broadening of the restrictions to an additional 36 countries would include nearly all of West Africa.
“This would be most unfortunate if it comes to pass, because we are a region of opportunities ready to do deals,” said Nigeria’s Yusuf Tuggar, who chairs regional bloc Ecowas’ council of foreign ministers.
Trump has upended long-standing trade relations since returning to the White House, using erratic tariff threats and aggressive tactics in a bid to secure better deals from trading partners.
As part of an agreement with Beijing, for example, Trump said China will supply the US with magnets and rare earth minerals critical to the auto and battery industries in exchange for Chinese students’ continued access to US universities.
“We possess critical minerals and even rare earths,” Tuggar told West African government ministers, citing the example of samarium — used for military-grade magnets and nuclear reactor control rods — found in his home state in Nigeria.
“We would like to do deals with the US, but visa restrictions are nontariff barriers to deals,” he said.
He also touted the oil and gas-rich region as an energy partner.
“We are also a strategic alternative to more distant and politically divergent energy producers. So, we will do deals for our prosperity. The only question is with whom,” he said.
The US has cited reasons for the bans including governments’ failure to produce reliable identity documents, corruption and high volumes of visa overstays by certain countries’ citizens.
Reuters
Trump administration may add 25 more African countries to travel ban
Trump issues travel ban on citizens from 12 countries
US eyes expanding social media vetting for student visas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
2024 saw US produce more than 1,000 new millionaires a day, UBS report says
DESNÉ MASIE: Will militaristic US stay out of Israel-Iran war?
Starlink pitches rural schools connectivity in push to get foothold in SA
Trump administration may add 25 more African countries to travel ban
Goal to end AIDS by 2030 ‘more off-track’ after Trump cuts, UNAIDS head says
SA macadamia farmers look at Indian market as US tariffs create uncertainty
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Rare earths crisis will pass but, for now, the US is in a ...
Africa-focused US food project on brink amid aid cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.