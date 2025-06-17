One dead in Kenya protests as Ruto blames police for blogger’s death

A man runs during a demonstration over the death of Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, in Nairobi, Kenya, June 17 2025. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
Nairobi — One person was killed in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a blogger in police custody that has inflamed long-standing accusations of extrajudicial killings by security forces.
A Reuters journalist saw the man’s body on the ground with a bleeding head wound, his hand clutching a packet of face masks.
A video aired on Kenyan broadcaster Citizen Television’s X account showed two policemen repeatedly striking the man on his head before one of them fired at him with a rifle as he tried to walk away. The man fell to the ground as people in the crowd shouted: “You have killed him.”
Another video aired on the Nation newspaper’s website featured a witness saying the dead man was selling face masks and was not a protester.
Reuters could not independently verify the two videos.
Kenyan police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said he was waiting to confirm details of the incident and that no fatalities had been reported on Tuesday.
The death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang on June 8 has been a lightning rod for public anger, a year after more than 60 people were killed during protests initially sparked by proposed tax increases.
Police first said he had committed suicide, but Kenya’s police chief later apologised after an independent autopsy found that Ojwang’s wounds pointed to assault as the cause of death.
As demonstrators took to the streets of Nairobi on Tuesday, police fired tear gas. Clashes also broke out when unidentified motorcyclists beat up protesters, dispersing them.
Amnesty International’s Kenya chapter, in a post on X, referred to the presence of dozens of motorbikes with two hooded passengers whipping protesters and members of the public.
President William Ruto said last week that Ojwang had died “at the hands of the police” which he called “heartbreaking and unacceptable”.
Ojwang was arrested as part of an investigation triggered by a formal complaint by deputy police chief Eliud Lagat, according to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority watchdog.
Citizen TV said demonstrations had spread to Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa, on Tuesday, and showed protesters shouting slogans and holding placards saying, “Stop killing us”.
Last week, hundreds of people demonstrated in Nairobi and cars were set alight over the blogger’s death.
Lagat said on Monday he had stepped aside temporarily, pending the completion of an investigation into Ojwang’s death. Two senior officers and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) technician, who had been called to dismantle the CCTV at the police station, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
One dead in Kenya protests as Ruto blames police for blogger’s death
Police and bikers in civilian clothing assail protesters in Nairobi while riots spread to Mombasa
Nairobi — One person was killed in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a blogger in police custody that has inflamed long-standing accusations of extrajudicial killings by security forces.
A Reuters journalist saw the man’s body on the ground with a bleeding head wound, his hand clutching a packet of face masks.
A video aired on Kenyan broadcaster Citizen Television’s X account showed two policemen repeatedly striking the man on his head before one of them fired at him with a rifle as he tried to walk away. The man fell to the ground as people in the crowd shouted: “You have killed him.”
Another video aired on the Nation newspaper’s website featured a witness saying the dead man was selling face masks and was not a protester.
Reuters could not independently verify the two videos.
Kenyan police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said he was waiting to confirm details of the incident and that no fatalities had been reported on Tuesday.
The death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang on June 8 has been a lightning rod for public anger, a year after more than 60 people were killed during protests initially sparked by proposed tax increases.
Police first said he had committed suicide, but Kenya’s police chief later apologised after an independent autopsy found that Ojwang’s wounds pointed to assault as the cause of death.
As demonstrators took to the streets of Nairobi on Tuesday, police fired tear gas. Clashes also broke out when unidentified motorcyclists beat up protesters, dispersing them.
Amnesty International’s Kenya chapter, in a post on X, referred to the presence of dozens of motorbikes with two hooded passengers whipping protesters and members of the public.
President William Ruto said last week that Ojwang had died “at the hands of the police” which he called “heartbreaking and unacceptable”.
Ojwang was arrested as part of an investigation triggered by a formal complaint by deputy police chief Eliud Lagat, according to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority watchdog.
Citizen TV said demonstrations had spread to Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa, on Tuesday, and showed protesters shouting slogans and holding placards saying, “Stop killing us”.
Last week, hundreds of people demonstrated in Nairobi and cars were set alight over the blogger’s death.
Lagat said on Monday he had stepped aside temporarily, pending the completion of an investigation into Ojwang’s death. Two senior officers and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) technician, who had been called to dismantle the CCTV at the police station, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Reuters
Kenya cuts lending rate for sixth consecutive time
Kenya’s GDP expands 5.1% in fourth quarter
Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work
Steep Trump tariffs ‘pull Agoa rug out’ from under Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Kenya cuts lending rate for sixth consecutive time
Africa-focused US food project on brink amid aid cuts
Report finds gold smuggling cost Ghana $11bn in five years
Niger kills 13 insurgents in crackdown on illegal gold mines
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.