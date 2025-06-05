World / Africa

Jihadist violence escalates in Mali with two more attacks on army posts

Junta struggles to restore security it promised as al-Qaeda-linked group claims strike on outskirts of Bamako

05 June 2025 - 16:58
by Robbie Corey-Boulet
Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

Bamako — Jihadist militants hit two more military installations on Wednesday and Thursday, Mali’s army said, the latest in a quick spate of attacks that the insurgents say have killed hundreds of soldiers and underscored their gains.

Ground and air reinforcements were being mobilised on Thursday morning to respond to an attack on a security post in Mahou, located in eastern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso, an army statement said.

The attack was claimed by Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda linked Islamist militant group active in Mali and Burkina Faso. Information on a death toll was not immediately available.

A military spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday afternoon, “armed terrorists” struck a military camp in Tessit, near the border with Burkina Faso and Niger, and Mali’s military sent in aerial reinforcement, a separate statement said.

There has been no claim of responsibility for that attack, though security analysts said it could have been perpetrated by fighters from the Islamic State branch active in the Sahel region.

“The camp was attacked, and there was a violent exchange of fire. We learnt that the attackers had taken control of the camp, and the population was leaving Tessit,” said an official from the nearby town of Ouattagouna, who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

Mercenaries

Mali’s junta seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, promising to restore security in a country that has grappled with jihadist militancy for more than a decade. But attacks continue in large swathes of the country.

An army statement on Thursday described “a resurgence of cowardly and barbaric attacks” in recent weeks and said it was responding with a “counteroffensive”, listing operations in six locations on Wednesday alone.

An attack on Sunday on a military base in Boulkessi, in central Mali near the frontier with Burkina Faso, killed dozens of soldiers, security sources told Reuters this week. JNIM said in a statement the death toll was more than 100 soldiers and mercenaries, with more than 20 others captured.

On Monday, JNIM said it targeted a military airport and Russian mercenaries in the northern city of Timbuktu, where residents described taking cover from explosions and gunfire.

Like neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, Mali has cut military ties with Western nations and turned to Russia for support.

JNIM also claimed to have bombed Malian and Russian soldiers on the outskirts of Bamako on Wednesday, though Reuters could not independently confirm that incident and the army has not commented on it.

Consulting firm Control Risks said in a note on Thursday the claim was “reliable” and that further attacks on and near Bamako were likely as JNIM seeks to undermine Mali’s military rulers.

Reuters

Scores killed as jihadists attack base, Russian mercenaries in Timbuktu

Malian army forced to pull back after ‘dogged defence’ but did not confirm reportedly high casualty numbers
World
2 days ago

Mali’s military rulers formally dissolve political parties

Three opposition politicians feared to have been abducted in recent days as junta tightens grip
World
3 weeks ago

Mali provisional administration hearing on Barrick’s mines postponed

Operations at mining complex halted after Mali’s military government seized three tonnes of gold
World
2 weeks ago

Ecowas still has work cut out on 50th anniversary

Jihadist violence, coups and climate change test the Economic Community of West African States
World
1 week ago

Mali clamps down on political activities to ‘preserve public order’

Military junta, expecting protests, suspends actions by political organisations until further notice
World
4 weeks ago
