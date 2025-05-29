Kabila makes first public appearance in rebel-held Goma

Democratic Republic of Congo's former president Joseph Kabila in Goma, the DRC, May 29 2025. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
Goma — Former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Joseph Kabila appeared for the first time in public in rebel-held territory in the country’s volatile east on Thursday, meeting religious leaders in what participants said was a push for peace.
Kabila, who has been out of the country since 2023, mostly in SA, is wanted in the DRC for alleged crimes against humanity for supporting the insurgency in the east, including a role in the massacre of civilians. The DRC has also moved to suspend his political party and seize the assets of its leaders.
The former president’s camp denies any ties to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who have seized more territory than before since January. He had been vowing to return to the Central African country for weeks to help find a solution to the conflict.
His return could complicate Washington’s plans for a peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda.
Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior adviser for Africa, said earlier this month the deal could be signed this summer, accompanied by minerals deals aimed at bringing billions of dollars of Western investment to the region.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi’s government in Kinshasa this week accused Kabila of “positioning himself as the rebel leader” with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
Democratic Republic of Congo's former president Joseph Kabila poses with religious leaders after a meeting in Goma, DRC, May 29 2025. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
Kabila received religious leaders on Thursday at his residence in Kinyogote, west of the city of Goma, said reporters, who were barred from filming the discussions.
The 53-year-old did not speak to the press.
“The former president … called us to express his wish to see peace return to the eastern part of the country and throughout the country,” said Joel Amurani, president of the Interfaith Synergy for Peace and Mediation, a religious group, who attended the meeting.
A close aide of Kabila said the consultation sessions were aimed at learning about security challenges in the region and that political, administrative, military and civil society figures were invited to further discussions on Friday.
It is unclear how long Kabila intends to stay in M23-held territory.
The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to M23. Rwanda denies backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against DRC’s army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.
