World / Africa

Egypt ‘making progress but needs to widen its tax base’

Egypt’s economy grows by 4.3% in October-December quarter, with 5.0% projected for January-March

28 May 2025 - 17:34
by Patrick Werr and Jaidaa Taha
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tourists stand next to museum exhibits displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum, set to officially open fully on July 3. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
Tourists stand next to museum exhibits displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum, set to officially open fully on July 3. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt has made progress towards macroeconomic stability and has been streamlining tax and customs procedures, but still needs to widen its tax base, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday after a review mission to the country.

An IMF team visited Egypt from May 6 to May 18 as part of its fifth review of an $8bn (R143.13bn) financial support agreement signed in March 2024.

“Egypt has made substantial progress towards macroeconomic stability,” said IMF mission chief for Egypt Vladkova Hollar, who led the team.

“Growth is expected to continue strengthening, and we upgraded our forecast for FY24/25 to 3.8%, in light of the stronger-than-expected out-turn in the first half of the year.”

A Reuters poll of 17 analysts last month also forecast growth of 3.8% in the 2024/25 fiscal year which began in July.

Egypt’s central bank said last week the economy grew by 4.3% in the October-December quarter and projected it would grow by 5.0% in January-March.

The IMF statement said better oversight and control over large public sector infrastructure projects was helping to contain demand pressure.

The authorities were working to modernise and streamline tax and customs procedures, it added.

“These reforms are starting to yield positive results. Alongside these efforts, domestic revenue mobilisation will need to continue, mainly by widening the tax base and streamlining tax exemptions,” it added.

The IMF approved its fourth review of the programme in March, unlocking a disbursement of $1.2bn (R21.47bn).

Reuters

Kenya denies disagreements with IMF

Kenya applies for a new lending programme that will factor in unused money, says finance minister
World
2 months ago

Ghana’s foreign debt burden eased by surprise cedi surge

Gold windfall, IMF programme and restrictive monetary policy have helped the ‘extraordinary spike’
World
1 hour ago

Revised ‘war budget’ shows DRC grappling with higher military costs and tax shortfall

IMF cites closure of revenue collection offices in areas controlled by the M23 rebels as strain on DRC finances
World
22 hours ago

IMF cuts Angola’s growth outlook on emerging risks

Fund says downward revision for 2025 poses risks to country’s fiscal performance
World
2 weeks ago

Angola finance minister considers IMF programme

The country's budget is under pressure as oil prices slide amid Trump tariff upheaval
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal but Israel ...
World / Middle East
2.
US-made iPhones face multiple hurdles, with ...
World
3.
Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has 50,000 troops ...
World / Europe
4.
Putin is ‘absolutely crazy’, says Trump after ...
World
5.
Trump says Putin is ‘playing with fire’ in new ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ghana’s foreign debt burden eased by surprise cedi surge

World / Africa

Revised ‘war budget’ shows DRC grappling with higher military costs and tax ...

World / Africa

IMF cuts Angola’s growth outlook on emerging risks

World / Africa

Angola finance minister considers IMF programme

World / Africa

Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work

World / Africa

Kenya denies disagreements with IMF

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.