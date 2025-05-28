Tourists stand next to museum exhibits displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum, set to officially open fully on July 3. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
Egypt has made progress towards macroeconomic stability and has been streamlining tax and customs procedures, but still needs to widen its tax base, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday after a review mission to the country.
An IMF team visited Egypt from May 6 to May 18 as part of its fifth review of an $8bn (R143.13bn) financial support agreement signed in March 2024.
“Egypt has made substantial progress towards macroeconomic stability,” said IMF mission chief for Egypt Vladkova Hollar, who led the team.
“Growth is expected to continue strengthening, and we upgraded our forecast for FY24/25 to 3.8%, in light of the stronger-than-expected out-turn in the first half of the year.”
A Reuters poll of 17 analysts last month also forecast growth of 3.8% in the 2024/25 fiscal year which began in July.
Egypt’s central bank said last week the economy grew by 4.3% in the October-December quarter and projected it would grow by 5.0% in January-March.
The IMF statement said better oversight and control over large public sector infrastructure projects was helping to contain demand pressure.
The authorities were working to modernise and streamline tax and customs procedures, it added.
“These reforms are starting to yield positive results. Alongside these efforts, domestic revenue mobilisation will need to continue, mainly by widening the tax base and streamlining tax exemptions,” it added.
The IMF approved its fourth review of the programme in March, unlocking a disbursement of $1.2bn (R21.47bn).
Egypt ‘making progress but needs to widen its tax base’
Egypt’s economy grows by 4.3% in October-December quarter, with 5.0% projected for January-March
Egypt has made progress towards macroeconomic stability and has been streamlining tax and customs procedures, but still needs to widen its tax base, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday after a review mission to the country.
An IMF team visited Egypt from May 6 to May 18 as part of its fifth review of an $8bn (R143.13bn) financial support agreement signed in March 2024.
“Egypt has made substantial progress towards macroeconomic stability,” said IMF mission chief for Egypt Vladkova Hollar, who led the team.
“Growth is expected to continue strengthening, and we upgraded our forecast for FY24/25 to 3.8%, in light of the stronger-than-expected out-turn in the first half of the year.”
A Reuters poll of 17 analysts last month also forecast growth of 3.8% in the 2024/25 fiscal year which began in July.
Egypt’s central bank said last week the economy grew by 4.3% in the October-December quarter and projected it would grow by 5.0% in January-March.
The IMF statement said better oversight and control over large public sector infrastructure projects was helping to contain demand pressure.
The authorities were working to modernise and streamline tax and customs procedures, it added.
“These reforms are starting to yield positive results. Alongside these efforts, domestic revenue mobilisation will need to continue, mainly by widening the tax base and streamlining tax exemptions,” it added.
The IMF approved its fourth review of the programme in March, unlocking a disbursement of $1.2bn (R21.47bn).
Reuters
Kenya denies disagreements with IMF
Ghana’s foreign debt burden eased by surprise cedi surge
Revised ‘war budget’ shows DRC grappling with higher military costs and tax shortfall
IMF cuts Angola’s growth outlook on emerging risks
Angola finance minister considers IMF programme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ghana’s foreign debt burden eased by surprise cedi surge
Revised ‘war budget’ shows DRC grappling with higher military costs and tax ...
IMF cuts Angola’s growth outlook on emerging risks
Angola finance minister considers IMF programme
Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work
Kenya denies disagreements with IMF
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.