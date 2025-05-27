AfDB trims Africa’s growth outlook amid tariffs uncertainty

Ghanian President John Mahama speaks during the African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meeting, in Abidjan Ivory Coast, May 27 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
Nairobi — Africa’s economic output is expected to grow by 3.9% this year, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said in its annual African Economic Outlook report on Tuesday, quickening from last year’s pace of 3.3%.
However, this year’s forecast, which covers economies of all its 54 member states, represents a 0.2 percentage points downgrade from the bank’s initial forecast, the development lender said during its annual meeting in Ivory Coast, mainly due to the shocks caused by new trade tariffs imposed by the US.
The bank, which is Africa’s biggest development lender with $318bn in capital, also cut its initial 2026 growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points to 4%, citing the same uncertainty from trade tariffs.
“Since January 2025, the world has experienced additional shocks, worsening an already complex global macroeconomic landscape,” the AfDB said in the report.
“These shocks include a plethora of new tariffs imposed by the US and retaliatory measures announced and implemented by its trading partners.”
The turmoil is likely to curb global demand due to the resultant economic slowdown, curbing Africa’s exports to the rest of the world, the AfDB said.
“The fluidity of the situation and evolving uncertainty means that the growth impact will depend on the decision of the 90-day pause of ‘liberation day’ tariffs announced by the US,” the lender said.
Though the US accounts for just 5% of Africa’s annual global trade, the continent has already been affected by a drop in prices of commodity and the downward revaluation of financial assets, the AfDB said.
The projected growth in the region for this year will be supported by a growth rate of more than 5% in 21 economies, the AfDB said, with Ethiopia, Niger, Rwanda, and Senegal growing by at least 7%, the lender said in the report.
The institution is to elect a new leader this week. Five candidates from SA (Swazi Tshabalala), Senegal, Zambia, Chad and Mauritania, are vying to replace outgoing president Akinwumi Adesina, who steps down in September.
AfDB trims Africa’s growth outlook amid tariffs uncertainty
Africa’s biggest development lender says the continent has already been affected by lower commodity prices and the downward revaluation of financial assets
Nairobi — Africa’s economic output is expected to grow by 3.9% this year, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said in its annual African Economic Outlook report on Tuesday, quickening from last year’s pace of 3.3%.
However, this year’s forecast, which covers economies of all its 54 member states, represents a 0.2 percentage points downgrade from the bank’s initial forecast, the development lender said during its annual meeting in Ivory Coast, mainly due to the shocks caused by new trade tariffs imposed by the US.
The bank, which is Africa’s biggest development lender with $318bn in capital, also cut its initial 2026 growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points to 4%, citing the same uncertainty from trade tariffs.
“Since January 2025, the world has experienced additional shocks, worsening an already complex global macroeconomic landscape,” the AfDB said in the report.
“These shocks include a plethora of new tariffs imposed by the US and retaliatory measures announced and implemented by its trading partners.”
The turmoil is likely to curb global demand due to the resultant economic slowdown, curbing Africa’s exports to the rest of the world, the AfDB said.
“The fluidity of the situation and evolving uncertainty means that the growth impact will depend on the decision of the 90-day pause of ‘liberation day’ tariffs announced by the US,” the lender said.
Though the US accounts for just 5% of Africa’s annual global trade, the continent has already been affected by a drop in prices of commodity and the downward revaluation of financial assets, the AfDB said.
The projected growth in the region for this year will be supported by a growth rate of more than 5% in 21 economies, the AfDB said, with Ethiopia, Niger, Rwanda, and Senegal growing by at least 7%, the lender said in the report.
The institution is to elect a new leader this week. Five candidates from SA (Swazi Tshabalala), Senegal, Zambia, Chad and Mauritania, are vying to replace outgoing president Akinwumi Adesina, who steps down in September.
The results will be announced on Thursday.
Reuters
SWAZI TSHABALALA: Lift Africa — infrastructure is strategy
JOHN DLUDLU: Swazi Tshabalala is who Africa needs now
SIDI OULD TAH: Africa must stop buying what it already has
ASANDA TSOTSI: A mixed energy approach to secure Africa’s future growth
SA’s Swazi Tshabalala in contention for top AfDB job
Tanzania, Burundi sign China deal for mineral railway
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.