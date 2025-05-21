A former prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was convicted of embezzling millions from a failed agriculture venture in one of the highest-profile corruption cases brought under President Felix Tshisekedi against the government of his predecessor.
Matata Ponyo Mapon, who served as prime minister in 2012-16 under then-president Joseph Kabila, was convicted on Tuesday in a case involving the embezzlement of $245m (R4.38bn).
He was sentenced to 10 years’ forced labour, the Constitutional Court said.
Deogratias Mutombo, former governor of the DRC’s central bank, was sentenced to five years’ forced labour, as was Christo Grobler, an SA businessperson, the court said.
None of the three is in custody and all were tried in absentia. Ponyo’s lawyer, Laurent Onyemba, said Ponyo was in Kinshasa, DRC. He said the case against him was unfair and politically motivated.
DRC authorities believe Grobler is in SA and Mutombo in Belgium.
The development, which included a giant maize farm 260km southeast of Kinshasa, was touted as the first of 22 huge agricultural projects to be opened under Kabila, but collapsed in 2017 three years after production began.
The SA company hired to run it left the country, saying it had not been paid by the government.
The case was opened in 2021 after investigators appointed by Tshisekedi began digging into the conduct of the previous government.
Kabila, who agreed to step down in 2018 after almost two decades in power, has been out of the country since late 2023, mostly in SA.
Tshisikedi’s government has accused him of links to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels that have captured territory in eastern DRC, which his party denied.
Former DRC premier and SA businessman sentenced over embezzlement
Matata Ponyo Mapon, Christo Grobler and a former central bank governor sentenced in absentia to forced labour
