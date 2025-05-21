World / Africa

Former DRC premier and SA businessman sentenced over embezzlement

Matata Ponyo Mapon, Christo Grobler and a former central bank governor sentenced in absentia to forced labour

21 May 2025 - 19:49
by Sonia Rolley and Stanis Bujakera
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A former prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was convicted of embezzling millions from a failed agriculture venture in one of the highest-profile corruption cases brought under President Felix Tshisekedi against the government of his predecessor.

Matata Ponyo Mapon, who served as prime minister in 2012-16 under then-president Joseph Kabila, was convicted on Tuesday in a case involving the embezzlement of $245m (R4.38bn).

He was sentenced to 10 years’ forced labour, the Constitutional Court said.

Deogratias Mutombo, former governor of the DRC’s central bank, was sentenced to five years’ forced labour, as was Christo Grobler, an SA businessperson, the court said.

Matata Ponyo Mapon. Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS
Matata Ponyo Mapon. Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS

None of the three is in custody and all were tried in absentia. Ponyo’s lawyer, Laurent Onyemba, said Ponyo was in Kinshasa, DRC. He said the case against him was unfair and politically motivated.

DRC authorities believe Grobler is in SA and Mutombo in Belgium.

The development, which included a giant maize farm 260km southeast of Kinshasa, was touted as the first of 22 huge agricultural projects to be opened under Kabila, but collapsed in 2017 three years after production began.

The SA company hired to run it left the country, saying it had not been paid by the government.

The case was opened in 2021 after investigators appointed by Tshisekedi began digging into the conduct of the previous government.

Kabila, who agreed to step down in 2018 after almost two decades in power, has been out of the country since late 2023, mostly in SA.

Tshisikedi’s government has accused him of links to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels that have captured territory in eastern DRC, which his party denied.

Reuters

DRC and M23 rebels resume peace talks in Doha, sources say

However, two rebel sources say M23 has sent a lower-level delegation than in the earlier round last month
World
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: A colossal failure of a mission

After years of lacklustre efforts and loss of life in DRC, there is no replacement for old-fashioned democracy
Opinion
2 weeks ago

DRC in bid to strip former president Kabila of his immunity

A return by Joseph Kabila could complicate a US-backed attempt to end the rebellion in his home country
World
2 weeks ago

Belgian envoy meets Tshisekedi in DRC

Belgium is open to bigger role in DRC minerals sector, says foreign minister during Great Lakes tour
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rubio grilled over foreign policy, SA ‘refugees’ ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump says Ukraine and Russia to ‘immediately’ ...
World
3.
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of ...
World / Americas
4.
New questions about Biden’s health while in ...
World / Americas
5.
Polish election first round a warning for Tusk ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

DRC in bid to strip former president Kabila of his immunity

World / Africa

CARTOON: Kabila adds fuel to the fire

Opinion

Former president Kabila’s political party suspended by DRC

World / Africa

Former president Joseph Kabila to return to DRC

World / Africa

JOHN DLUDLU: New beginning or another false start in war-torn DRC

Opinion / Columnists

James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and Rwanda’s ‘link to DRC rebels’

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.