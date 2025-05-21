World / Africa

Chevron confirms worker missing after Angolan offshore fire incident

Seventeen injured, four seriously, in early morning fire on Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco offshore oil platform

21 May 2025 - 18:03
by Wendell Roelf and Miguel Gomes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Austin, Texas, US. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Austin, Texas, US. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Chevron’s Angolan business said on Wednesday that one person was missing after an early morning fire on its Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) offshore oil platform on Tuesday.

Seventeen people were injured, four seriously, when the fire started at around 3am (1am GMT) in the basement of the multi-storey deep-water oil platform, Angolan authorities and the US oil major said on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The BBLT platform is found in Block 14, about 97km offshore the Cabinda coast and injured personnel had to be helicoptered to land for medical treatment.

Chevron subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (Cabgoc) was working with relevant agencies to help with search and rescue operations, a company statement said.

“Cabgoc is collaborating with its contracting partners to provide support to the impacted individuals and their families,” the company said.

Reuters

THE FINANCE GHOST: Crude awakening for oil giant Saudi Aramco

Despite the rebrand to ‘energy companies’, the fundamentals of oil remain under pressure
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Earnings reveal oil firms’ strategies to deal with downturn

Exxon and Shell maintain buybacks while Chevron and BP reduce buying back shares due to market conditions
Companies
2 weeks ago

Chevron meets profit estimates but cuts buybacks in Q2

Chevron on Friday reported first-quarter earnings that met Wall Street estimates, but said it would spend less on share repurchases in the current ...
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rubio grilled over foreign policy, SA ‘refugees’ ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump says Ukraine and Russia to ‘immediately’ ...
World
3.
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of ...
World / Americas
4.
New questions about Biden’s health while in ...
World / Americas
5.
Polish election first round a warning for Tusk ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

TotalEnergies seeks Mozambique nod to lift force majeure on LNG project

Companies / Energy

European renewable energy investor seeks JSE listing

Companies / Energy

Kibo Energy assessing targets amid reverse takeover plans

Companies / Energy

Crypto, AI sectors lift US power sector chiefs’ payouts

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.