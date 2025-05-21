Chevron confirms worker missing after Angolan offshore fire incident

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Austin, Texas, US. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
Chevron’s Angolan business said on Wednesday that one person was missing after an early morning fire on its Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) offshore oil platform on Tuesday.
Seventeen people were injured, four seriously, when the fire started at around 3am (1am GMT) in the basement of the multi-storey deep-water oil platform, Angolan authorities and the US oil major said on Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The BBLT platform is found in Block 14, about 97km offshore the Cabinda coast and injured personnel had to be helicoptered to land for medical treatment.
Chevron subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (Cabgoc) was working with relevant agencies to help with search and rescue operations, a company statement said.
“Cabgoc is collaborating with its contracting partners to provide support to the impacted individuals and their families,” the company said.
Reuters
THE FINANCE GHOST: Crude awakening for oil giant Saudi Aramco
Earnings reveal oil firms’ strategies to deal with downturn
Chevron meets profit estimates but cuts buybacks in Q2
