Cameroon to borrow as much as $348m to bolster finances

Syndicated loans are the most likely option, given urgency of situation, finance ministry official says

21 May 2025 - 20:32
by Agency Staff
Fuel traders n Garoua, Cameroon ,June 21 2023. Picture: DANGA ESSIGUE/REUTERS
Fuel traders n Garoua, Cameroon ,June 21 2023. Picture: DANGA ESSIGUE/REUTERS

Yaounde — Cameroon’s finance minister has been authorised to raise as much as 200-billion CFA francs ($348m) from international financial markets to shore up government cash flows for fiscal year 2025, according to a presidential decree.

Kelly Mua Kingsly, head of finance operations of the state at Cameroon’s ministry of finance, said the government would consider using several market instruments, but syndicated loans were the most likely.

“This is most likely given the urgency and nature of liquidity needs. It is also attractive due to shorter structuring time and flexible drawdown options,” Kingsly said.

Concessional or semi-concessional loans suitable for budget support components and assimilable treasury bonds or treasury bills on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) market could also be considered, he said.

Eurobonds were less likely, he said, due to high global interest rates, low sovereign credit ratings and lower appetite from international capital markets for frontier markets in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and during a period of geopolitical risk.

The borrowing plan comes as Cameroon faces slow disbursement of external financing and delays in revenue mobilisation, notably non-oil tax collection deficits.

Tight monetary policy by the regional central bank to curb inflation and stabilise the CFA franc has provoked a liquidity squeeze across Central Africa, while the BEAC’s reserve requirement has affected treasury liquidity.

Officials also say the government is keen to diversify its sources to avoid excessive domestic borrowing that could crowd out private sector investment.

Cameroon has recently relied on domestic and external borrowing to bridge budget deficits.

Reuters

Chevron confirms worker missing after Angolan offshore fire incident

Seventeen injured, four seriously, in early morning fire on Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco offshore oil platform
World
2 hours ago

Former DRC premier and SA businessman sentenced over embezzlement

Matata Ponyo Mapon, Christo Grobler and a former central bank governor sentenced in absentia to forced labour
World
49 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition leader calms followers at treason trial hearing

Shot 16 times in 2017, Tundu Lissu came second in the recent presidential poll but now faces a charge of treason
World
2 days ago

Former UN official Idris appointed as prime minister of Sudan

Appointment by Sudan’s army chief installs a prime minister for the first time since a coup in 2021
World
2 days ago
