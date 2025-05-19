World / Africa

Tanzanian opposition leader calms followers at treason trial hearing

Shot 16 times in 2017, Tundu Lissu came second in the recent presidential poll but now faces a charge of treason

19 May 2025 - 19:37
by Nuzulack Dausen
Supporters of Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of Chadema party Tundu Lissu chant slogans outside the Kisutu Resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/EMMANUEL HERMAN
Nairobi — Tanzania’s main opposition leader Tundu Lissu told his supporters to have no fear as he appeared in court on Monday for the first time since his arrest on charges that include treason.

Lissu had refused to participate in a hearing on April 24 because authorities conducted a virtual, rather than an in-person, trial with him appearing via video link from prison.

On Monday he entered the court with his fist raised in the air as supporters chanted “No Reforms, No Election”, according to a video of the courtroom shared by his Chadema party on X.

“We will be fine. You should not fear,” Lissu said as he took his place in the dock, waving victory signs.

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu talks to his legal team inside the Kisutu magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 19 2025. Picture: EMMANUEL HERMAN/REUTERS
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu talks to his legal team inside the Kisutu magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 19 2025. Picture: EMMANUEL HERMAN/REUTERS

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack and came second in the last presidential poll, was charged with treason last month over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt elections due in October.

During Monday’s proceedings, prosecutors told the court investigations into the case were ongoing and the hearing was adjourned to June 2, Lissu’s lawyer, Rugemeleza Nshala, told reporters.

A series of high-profile arrests has highlighted the rights record of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who plans to seek re-election. Hassan says her government is committed to respecting human rights.

Lissu’s Chadema party has demanded changes to an electoral process they say favours the ruling party before they participate in the ballot.

Several Kenyan rights activists, including a former justice minister, said they were denied entry to Tanzania as they travelled to attend the trial.

Kenya’s former justice minister, Martha Karua, a prominent lawyer and opposition politician, and former chief justice Willy Mutunga, were among those detained when they landed at Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, they said on X.

Tanzania’s immigration spokesperson Paul Mselle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Today was going to be a big day and we went out there in solidarity,” Karua told Kenyan broadcaster NTV on Monday after she was denied entry and sent back to Nairobi.

“The state cannot be used as a personal tool. You cannot deport people whom you don’t like, who are not aligned to your views.”

Reuters

Gabon’s ousted Ali Bongo and family in Angola

The family’s release followed talks between Angola's president and Gabon’s new leader
World
1 day ago

Former UN official Idris appointed as prime minister of Sudan

Appointment by Sudan’s army chief installs a prime minister for the first time since a coup in 2021
World
9 hours ago

Former Mauritanian president Abdel Aziz jailed for 15 years after appeal

Leader was initially handed a five-year prison sentence before the state appealed against the leniency of the punishment
World
4 days ago

US cements ‘trade, not aid’ strategy for Africa

Assistance involves a donor and a recipient, but commerce is an exchange between equals, says senior US official
World
4 days ago

Uganda introduces bill to let military courts try civilians

Opposition party fears the bill, if passed, will be used to persecute regime opponents
World
5 days ago
