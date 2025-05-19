People show shells on the ground near damaged buildings in Khartoum North, Sudan, April 27 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Dubai — Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan appointed Kamil Idris, a former UN official and ex-presidential candidate, as prime minister of Sudan’s military-led government on Monday.
The appointment installs a prime minister for the first time since a coup in 2021 ousted civilian leadership and established a caretaker government.
It is unclear how much power the prime minister will have as the army fights a devastating war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Idris’ appointment follows less than a month after Burhan named diplomat Dafallah al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister, in a move that did not appear to take effect.
Kamil Idris. Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Nurdldin
Earlier on Monday, Burhan reappointed Salma Abdel Jabbar Almubarak to the ruling sovereign council and also appointed Nowara Abo Mohamed Mohamed Tahir to that governing body.
A new civilian prime minister and overhauled government were expected to be formed after the army took control of the capital Khartoum from the RSF in late March.
War broke out in April 2023 between the two forces after they disagreed on integrating, devastating the country. The two forces had collaborated in carrying out a coup in 2021 that derailed a transition to democracy after the ousting of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
The RSF has dealt a blow to the army-led government with a series of drone attacks in recent weeks on the wartime capital of Port Sudan.
Former UN official Idris appointed as prime minister of Sudan
Appointment by Sudan’s army chief installs a prime minister for the first time since a coup in 2021
Dubai — Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan appointed Kamil Idris, a former UN official and ex-presidential candidate, as prime minister of Sudan’s military-led government on Monday.
The appointment installs a prime minister for the first time since a coup in 2021 ousted civilian leadership and established a caretaker government.
It is unclear how much power the prime minister will have as the army fights a devastating war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Idris’ appointment follows less than a month after Burhan named diplomat Dafallah al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister, in a move that did not appear to take effect.
Earlier on Monday, Burhan reappointed Salma Abdel Jabbar Almubarak to the ruling sovereign council and also appointed Nowara Abo Mohamed Mohamed Tahir to that governing body.
A new civilian prime minister and overhauled government were expected to be formed after the army took control of the capital Khartoum from the RSF in late March.
War broke out in April 2023 between the two forces after they disagreed on integrating, devastating the country. The two forces had collaborated in carrying out a coup in 2021 that derailed a transition to democracy after the ousting of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
The RSF has dealt a blow to the army-led government with a series of drone attacks in recent weeks on the wartime capital of Port Sudan.
Reuters
Unexploded shells put families at risk in Sudan’s war-torn capital
TOM EATON: The poster children of white nationalist grievance mythology
Saudi-Israel deal still elusive as Trump seeks $1-trillion bonanza in Riyadh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Israel agrees to let aid into Gaza, kills 20 Palestinians in night air strikes
Unexploded shells put families at risk in Sudan’s war-torn capital
Race against time to save the Orinoco crocodile from extinction
Islamist militant attacks on Nigerian town of Marte force at least 20,000 to ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.