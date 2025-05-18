World / Africa

Suicide bomber kills recruits at Somali army base

At least 10 teenagers killed in Mogadishu

18 May 2025 - 17:37
by Abdi Sheikh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Somali military officer walks past abandoned shoes at the scene of an explosion targeting young recruits registering at the Damanyo military base in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia on May 18 2025. Picture: FEISAL OMAR
A Somali military officer walks past abandoned shoes at the scene of an explosion targeting young recruits registering at the Damanyo military base in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia on May 18 2025. Picture: FEISAL OMAR

At least 10 people were killed on Sunday after a suicide bomber targeted a queue of young recruits registering at the Damanyo military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu, witnesses said. 

Teenagers were lining up at the base’s gate when the attacker detonated their explosives, they said.

A military captain who gave his name as Suleiman described the attack as he had seen it unfold.

“I was on the other side of the road. A speeding tuk-tuk stopped, a man alighted, ran into the queue, and then blew himself up. I saw 10 people dead, including recruits and passers-by. The death toll may rise,” he said.

Dozens of abandoned shoes and the remains of the suicide bomber were visible at the scene.

Another witness, Abdisalan Mohamed, said he had seen “hundreds of teenagers at the gate as we passed by in a bus”.

“Abruptly, a deafening blast occurred, and the area was covered by dense smoke. We could not see the details of casualties,” he said.

Medical staff at the military hospital said they had received 30 injured people from the blast and that six of them had died immediately.

Government forces quickly cordoned off the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The attack echoed a similar incident in 2023 when a suicide bomber killed 25 soldiers at the Jale Siyad base, located opposite the Damanyo facility.

Sunday’s attack followed the assassination on Saturday of Col Abdirahmaan Hujaale, commander of battalion 26, in the Hiiran region, amid local reports of Al-Shabaab militant infiltration into government and security forces.

Reuters

Strategic military base in the balance as al-Shabaab battles Somali army for control

Army officer says al-Qaeda linked militants have taken the Somalian town of Wargaadhi after ‘fierce fighting’
World
3 weeks ago

Dozens of Al-Shabaab militants killed in Somalia, government says

Somali forces killed 12 Al-Shabaab fighters in central Somalia and another 35 Islamists were killed by the army in a southwestern area
World
1 month ago

Somalia offers US control of airbases, ports

US will get an enhanced military presence in Horn of Africa
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Migrants already in UK may have to wait twice as ...
World / Europe
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moody’s downgrade adds to investor ...
World
3.
China-US tariff truce should be extended, Global ...
World / Asia
4.
Russia-Ukraine peace talks remain up in the air
World / Europe
5.
Volodymyr Zelensky says ceasefire is his priority ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Former Mauritanian president Abdel Aziz jailed for 15 years after appeal

World / Africa

Ceasefire takes hold after renewed gun battles in Libya

World / Africa

Uganda introduces bill to let military courts try civilians

World / Africa

Mali’s military rulers formally dissolve political parties

World / Africa

Niger army raids French uranium miner’s offices in Niamey

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.