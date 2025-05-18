Gabon’s ousted Ali Bongo and family in Angola

Luanda — Gabon’s ousted former president Ali Bongo has flown to Angola with his wife and son, who had been freed almost two years after being detained following a coup.
Angola’s presidency confirmed their arrival on Friday.
The family were welcomed “for humanitarian reasons”, presidency spokesperson Luis Fernando said.
“They will then decide what they want to do, in other words, which country they want to go and live in as exiles,” he added.
The presidency posted photos that it said showed Bongo arriving at Luanda airport, 1,100km down Africa’s western coast from Gabon’s capital on Thursday night.
The Angola government said in a statement the family’s release followed talks between Angolan President João Lourenco and Gabon’s new leader, Brice Oligui Nguema.
Sylvia Bongo and son Noureddin were taken into custody shortly after the August 2023 coup and accused of crimes including embezzlement and money laundering.
They were transferred to house arrest on May 9, two sources familiar with the case said. They had most recently been held in basement cells in the presidential palace in Libreville, one of the sources said.
Ali Bongo, now 66, was initially placed under house arrest after the coup, though officials later said he was free to move as he wished. His supporters said that was untrue.
His family ruled oil-rich Gabon for 55 years.
Family lawyer Francois Zimeray confirmed their release. “Sylvia and Noureddin Bongo will finally be able to turn the page, heal and rebuild. We would like to thank all those who, in one way or another, played a part in this outcome,” he said.
“This release is the fruit of long judicial and diplomatic efforts.”
AU officials called for the release of Bongo’s wife and son last month.
Their supporters have said they were tortured in custody, though coup leader Nguema has denied that.
Gabon’s communications minister, Paul-Marie Gondjout, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nguema was sworn in for a seven-year term as president this month after winning an election with nearly 95% of the vote.
Bongo had ruled Gabon since 2009, taking over from his father, who died after more than four decades in office.
Gabon’s ousted Ali Bongo and family in Angola
Bongo had been under house arrest since being overthrown in 2023
