World / Africa

Former Mauritanian president Abdel Aziz jailed for 15 years after appeal

Leader was initially handed a five-year prison sentence before the state appealed against the leniency of the punishment

15 May 2025 - 21:00
by Kissima Diagana
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mauritania’s former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. Picture: REUTERS
Mauritania’s former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. Picture: REUTERS

Nouakchott — Mauritania’s former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on corruption charges after an appeal to a Nouakchott court by both the state and Aziz’s defence against a sentence imposed in 2023.

Abdel Aziz led the West African country for a decade after coming to power in a 2008 coup, followed by an election a year later. He was an ally of Western powers fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel region.

Abdel Aziz, who has denied corruption allegations, was found guilty of economic crimes and abuse of power. He was initially handed a five-year prison sentence in December 2023 before the state appealed against the leniency of that punishment and Aziz’s team appealed the ruling, saying only a high court of justice was qualified to try a former president.

“It is a decision that reflects the pressure the executive branch exerts on the judiciary,” defence lawyer Mohameden Ichidou said on Wednesday, adding that the defence would appeal against the decision to the Supreme Court.

Brahim Ebety, one of the plaintiff lawyers for the Mauritanian state, welcomed the ruling.

“All the evidence has established that the former president, who single-handedly ruled the entire country, is the perpetrator of illicit enrichment, abuse of power, and money-laundering,” he said.

Abdel Aziz was elected on a five-year mandate in 2009 and for a second term in 2014. An election in 2019 led to a peaceful transfer of power to Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, initially an ally of Abdel Aziz, but whose parliament later brought charges against him.

Reuters

US cements ‘trade, not aid’ strategy for Africa

Assistance involves a donor and a recipient, but commerce is an exchange between equals, says senior US official
World
5 hours ago

Ceasefire takes hold after renewed gun battles in Libya

Fighting breaks out in the capital, Tripoli, between two powerful armed groups after the death of a militia leader
World
1 day ago

Gabon moves Sylvia Bongo and son from prison to house arrest

The wife of deposed president Ali Bongo could still face charges for alleged financial crimes
World
1 day ago

Uganda introduces bill to let military courts try civilians

Opposition party fears the bill, if passed, will be used to persecute regime opponents
World
1 day ago

Mali’s military rulers formally dissolve political parties

Three opposition politicians feared to have been abducted in recent days as junta tightens grip
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zambian minister calls for return to diplomacy ...
World / Africa
2.
Spain’s blackout started by abrupt loss of power ...
World / Europe
3.
Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow ...
World / Europe
4.
Qatar Airways signs for 160 Boeing jets during ...
World / Middle East
5.
Trump administration cuts off further $450m in ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.