World / Africa

Uganda introduces bill to let military courts try civilians

Opposition party fears the bill, if passed, will be used to persecute regime opponents

14 May 2025 - 18:03
by Elias Biryabarema
Ugandan soldiers march in a military drill in Kampala, Uganda, May 13 2025. Picture: HAJARAH NALWADDA/GETTY IMAGES
The Ugandan government has introduced a bill in parliament that would allow military tribunals to prosecute civilians, months after the country’s Supreme Court ruled the practice unconstitutional.

The top court’s January verdict forced the government to transfer the trial of opposition politician and former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye to a civilian court, where state prosecutors have charged him with several crimes including treason.

Political allies and lawyers for Besigye, who has lost to President Yoweri Museveni in four elections, say the accusations are politically motivated.

Minister of defence Jacob Marksons Oboth introduced the “Uganda People’s Defence Forces Bill, 2025" on the floor of the House on Tuesday, where it was referred to a House committee for scrutiny.

Civilians may be tried under military law in exceptional circumstances, such as when they are in “unlawful possession of arms, ammunition or equipment ordinarily being the monopoly of the defence forces”, according to the draft law seen by Reuters.

Besigye was forcefully removed from the Kenyan capital Nairobi in November and presented in a military court in neighbouring Uganda a few days later, where he was charged with offences including the illegal possession of firearms.

Kenya’s government denied involvement in what it called Besigye’s abduction.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS
The new bill also includes crimes of abetting or aiding a soldier to commit crimes including treason, murder and aggravated robbery, among other activities.

Human rights activists and opposition politicians have long accused Museveni’s government of using military courts to prosecute opposition leaders and supporters on politically motivated charges.

The new law will be used to “persecute regime opponents and deal with the growing resistance against the regime,” said David Lewis Rubongoya from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda’s largest opposition party.

Information minister Chris Baryomunsi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NUP’s leader Bobi Wine said on Friday he plans to contest the presidential ballot due in January, in which Museveni is widely expected to seek re-election.

Reuters

