IMF cuts Angola’s growth outlook on emerging risks

Fund says downward revision for 2025 poses risks to country’s fiscal performance

14 May 2025 - 17:47
by Duncan Miriri
The International Monetary Fund has cut Angola's preliminary growth outlook, citing lower prices of oil and tightening external financing conditions. Picture: FILE
The International Monetary Fund has cut Angola's preliminary growth outlook, citing lower prices of oil and tightening external financing conditions. Picture: FILE

The IMF has cut Angola’s preliminary growth outlook for 2025 to 2.4% from an initial 3%, it said after an assessment mission to Luanda, citing lower prices of oil and tightening external financing conditions.

The Southern African oil exporter had to pay $200m (R3.64bn) as extra security for a $1bn loan from JPMorgan during the height of the sell-off of risky assets last month, exposing the challenges faced by small, open African economies.

“This downward revision to the outlook also poses risks to fiscal performance,” the fund said in a statement, adding that the findings will be discussed by its board in July.

The team, was however, reassured by the government’s determination to contain emerging risks and to put in place mitigating measures, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The IMF officials were on a mission known as Post Financing Assessment, which is reserved for nations with outstanding credit above their quotas that do not have an IMF-supported programme or a staff-monitored programme.

The fund sent a separate statement saying its head of Africa department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, had met with Angola President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, to discuss the situation.

“I emphasised the IMF’s readiness to continue supporting Angola’s efforts,” the statement quoted Abebe as saying after the meeting.

Reuters

SIDI OULD TAH: Africa must stop buying what it already has

Africa risks missing the demographic dividend that could define the 21st century as the African century
Opinion
1 week ago

Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work

Angola plans to use its chairmanship of the AU this year to advance the creation of the African Financing Stability Mechanism
World
2 weeks ago

Angola finance minister considers IMF programme

The country's budget is under pressure as oil prices slide amid Trump tariff upheaval
World
2 weeks ago
