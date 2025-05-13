World / Africa

Zambian minister calls for return to diplomacy after aid cuts announced to media

US envoy accuses Zambia of failing to stop ‘systemic theft’ of donated medicines and medical supplies

13 May 2025 - 20:20
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

Lusaka — Zambian foreign minister Mulambo Haimbe has called for a return to diplomatic channels days after a US envoy to the country announced in a media conference the cancellation of about $50m in annual health aid. 

Haimbe did not mention the US, but said there was an “increasing tendency” by envoys to ignore diplomatic channels, according to a BBC report. This could undermine the “spirit of mutual respect”, he said.

“We remain open to addressing any matters of concern through appropriate diplomatic channels,” the minister said.

Last week, US ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales called a media conference to announce the US would cut health aid worth $50m because of Lusaka’s alleged failure to stop “systemic theft” of donated medicines and medical supplies.

The Trump administration was finalising a broader review of its foreign aid, but the cut for Zambia is “wholly separate from that process”, Gonzales said.

“I am disappointed to share publicly today that since 2021 we have uncovered systemic theft of  life-saving medicines and other products  that were intended for free for the Zambian public,” Gonzales said, adding medicines stolen included antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV.

In response, Zambia’s health ministry acknowledging the US ambassador’s concerns and said recurrent theft of medicines was a “persistent challenge” dating back to before 2021.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema had commissioned an independent forensic audit of the entire medicines supply chain, the ministry said. A number of officials found to have been involved were removed from office or suspended, while others were arrested, it said.

Gonzales said he had recommended to Washington that the US continue to procure and deliver life-saving medicines and medical supplies to Zambia until January 2026 to provide time for the government to develop a transition plan.

After January, the US would still offer some technical and logistical assistance, he said.

Reuters 

Plans to increase spending on front-line services hang in the balance

The abandoned VAT increase was meant mainly to fund higher allocations to health and education
National
1 week ago

Capitec models possible hit of Agoa and US aid freeze to clients

The lender has factored in credit losses it might suffer due to the breakdown in relations between Washington and Pretoria
Companies
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: 100 days of global extortion

In just three months, US President Donald Trump has caused such havoc the world is right to be concerned
Opinion
1 week ago

BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade tariff sorties

The question to ask after the US president’s first 100 days is:  Who will blink – Xi or Trump?
Life
2 weeks ago

Lack of funding forces UN food agency to halt Ethiopia aid

World Food Programme says rations were cut but operations are now at breaking point
World
3 weeks ago

UN peacekeeping under threat as US proposes funding cuts

Already in arrears, the White House aims to slash US diplomacy and aid budgets
World
3 weeks ago

China-US trade could plunge by 80% this year, WTO warns

Such a decline would amount to a decoupling of the two economies, says director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Economy
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Substantial progress made in US-China trade ...
World / Europe
2.
Zelensky gives nod to meet Putin for peace talks
World
3.
Trump reportedly to accept luxury 747 jet from ...
World / Americas
4.
Tranquil Geneva sets the scene for China-US trade ...
World
5.
Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals
World / Americas

Related Articles

Energy, agriculture and transport in play in US trade gamble

National

Bill Gates pledges to give away his fortune in next 20 years

National / Health

JUN KAJEE: How US foreign policy trades support for strategic minerals

Opinion

US aims to weaken deal for developing countries, UN document shows

World

World news in brief: $200m margin call reveals Africa’s new debt pains

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.