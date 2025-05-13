Zambian minister calls for return to diplomacy after aid cuts announced to media

Lusaka — Zambian foreign minister Mulambo Haimbe has called for a return to diplomatic channels days after a US envoy to the country announced in a media conference the cancellation of about $50m in annual health aid.
Haimbe did not mention the US, but said there was an “increasing tendency” by envoys to ignore diplomatic channels, according to a BBC report. This could undermine the “spirit of mutual respect”, he said.
“We remain open to addressing any matters of concern through appropriate diplomatic channels,” the minister said.
Last week, US ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales called a media conference to announce the US would cut health aid worth $50m because of Lusaka’s alleged failure to stop “systemic theft” of donated medicines and medical supplies.
The Trump administration was finalising a broader review of its foreign aid, but the cut for Zambia is “wholly separate from that process”, Gonzales said.
“I am disappointed to share publicly today that since 2021 we have uncovered systemic theft of life-saving medicines and other products that were intended for free for the Zambian public,” Gonzales said, adding medicines stolen included antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV.
In response, Zambia’s health ministry acknowledging the US ambassador’s concerns and said recurrent theft of medicines was a “persistent challenge” dating back to before 2021.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema had commissioned an independent forensic audit of the entire medicines supply chain, the ministry said. A number of officials found to have been involved were removed from office or suspended, while others were arrested, it said.
Gonzales said he had recommended to Washington that the US continue to procure and deliver life-saving medicines and medical supplies to Zambia until January 2026 to provide time for the government to develop a transition plan.
After January, the US would still offer some technical and logistical assistance, he said.
Zambian minister calls for return to diplomacy after aid cuts announced to media
US envoy accuses Zambia of failing to stop ‘systemic theft’ of donated medicines and medical supplies
Lusaka — Zambian foreign minister Mulambo Haimbe has called for a return to diplomatic channels days after a US envoy to the country announced in a media conference the cancellation of about $50m in annual health aid.
Haimbe did not mention the US, but said there was an “increasing tendency” by envoys to ignore diplomatic channels, according to a BBC report. This could undermine the “spirit of mutual respect”, he said.
“We remain open to addressing any matters of concern through appropriate diplomatic channels,” the minister said.
Last week, US ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales called a media conference to announce the US would cut health aid worth $50m because of Lusaka’s alleged failure to stop “systemic theft” of donated medicines and medical supplies.
The Trump administration was finalising a broader review of its foreign aid, but the cut for Zambia is “wholly separate from that process”, Gonzales said.
“I am disappointed to share publicly today that since 2021 we have uncovered systemic theft of life-saving medicines and other products that were intended for free for the Zambian public,” Gonzales said, adding medicines stolen included antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV.
In response, Zambia’s health ministry acknowledging the US ambassador’s concerns and said recurrent theft of medicines was a “persistent challenge” dating back to before 2021.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema had commissioned an independent forensic audit of the entire medicines supply chain, the ministry said. A number of officials found to have been involved were removed from office or suspended, while others were arrested, it said.
Gonzales said he had recommended to Washington that the US continue to procure and deliver life-saving medicines and medical supplies to Zambia until January 2026 to provide time for the government to develop a transition plan.
After January, the US would still offer some technical and logistical assistance, he said.
Reuters
Plans to increase spending on front-line services hang in the balance
Capitec models possible hit of Agoa and US aid freeze to clients
EDITORIAL: 100 days of global extortion
BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade tariff sorties
Lack of funding forces UN food agency to halt Ethiopia aid
UN peacekeeping under threat as US proposes funding cuts
China-US trade could plunge by 80% this year, WTO warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Energy, agriculture and transport in play in US trade gamble
Bill Gates pledges to give away his fortune in next 20 years
JUN KAJEE: How US foreign policy trades support for strategic minerals
US aims to weaken deal for developing countries, UN document shows
World news in brief: $200m margin call reveals Africa’s new debt pains
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.