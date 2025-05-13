World / Africa

Mali’s military rulers formally dissolve political parties

Three opposition politicians feared to have been abducted in recent days as junta tightens grip

13 May 2025 - 22:27
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Assimi Goita speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali, June 7 2021. Pictuer: REUTERS/AMADOU KEITA
Assimi Goita speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali, June 7 2021. Pictuer: REUTERS/AMADOU KEITA

Bamako — Mali’s military government announced on Tuesday it has dissolved all political parties, approving a recommendation publicised last month that spurred unprecedented protests in the capital, Bamako.

A statement read on state television said the decision had been validated by military leader Assimi Goita, who seized power in the West African country after coups in 2020 and 2021.

Last month, a national conference of political leaders in Mali recommended appointing Goita as president with a five-year mandate as well as dissolving the parties.

In protests in Bamako on May 3 and May 4, several hundred critics carried placards displaying messages calling for multiparty elections and chanted slogans such as: “Down with dictatorship, long live democracy.”

The junta originally committed to holding elections in February 2022.

Ahead of another planned protest on May 9, Mali suspended political activities across the country, forcing the opposition parties to call off their gathering.

Three opposition politicians are feared to have been abducted in recent days, according to party officials and human rights activists, raising fears of mounting repression.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement last week that Abba Alhassane, secretary-general of the Convergence for the Development of Mali (Codem), was arrested by “masked gunmen claiming to be gendarmes” on May 8. The group also said “unidentified men” seized El Bachir Thiam, leader of the Yelema party, in the town of Kati, 15km northwest of Bamako, on the same day.

On Tuesday, a member of Codem, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, said the party had not heard from Abdoul Karim Traore, a party youth leader, for two days and feared he had been abducted too.

Mali’s security ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Reuters

World news in brief: Mali pressed to pay ‘enormous’ debt for regional dam

Dire funding gap raises spectre of more electricity supply problems in Mali
World
5 days ago

Barrick hopes for deal in Mali as shuttered mine costs $15m a month

CEO says he does not know where Mali’s government is keeping about $318m of  its confiscated gold, and criticises jailing of Barrick employees
Companies
6 days ago

Mali clamps down on political activities to ‘preserve public order’

Military junta, expecting protests, suspends actions by political organisations until further notice
World
6 days ago

UN peacekeeping under threat as US proposes funding cuts

Already in arrears, the White House aims to slash US diplomacy and aid budgets
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Substantial progress made in US-China trade ...
World / Europe
2.
Zelensky gives nod to meet Putin for peace talks
World
3.
Trump reportedly to accept luxury 747 jet from ...
World / Americas
4.
Tranquil Geneva sets the scene for China-US trade ...
World
5.
Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals
World / Americas

Related Articles

Zambian minister calls for return to diplomacy after aid cuts announced to media

World / Africa

Niger army raids French uranium miner’s offices in Niamey

World / Africa

DRC and M23 rebels resume peace talks in Doha, sources say

World / Africa

Chinese fighter jets roar over Egypt’s pyramids in first joint exercises

World / Africa

Rwanda in talks with Trump administration to receive migrants

World / Africa

Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work

World / Africa

Angola finance minister considers IMF programme

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.