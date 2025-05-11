World / Africa

Floods claim lives of more than 100 in eastern DRC

11 May 2025 - 18:30
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
More than 100 people have died after flooding in a village near the shores of Lake Tanganyika in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
More than 100 people have died after flooding in a village near the shores of Lake Tanganyika in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

More than 100 people have died after flooding in a village near the shores of Lake Tanganyika in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a local official said.

The flooding, which affected the village of Kasaba, comes at a vulnerable moment for the Central African nation.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have intensified an offensive in the eastern region since the start of the year, with thousands killed in fighting in the first two months of the year.

Samy Kalodji, administrator of Fizi territory in South Kivu province where the village is located, said late on Saturday that reports from the area “indicated more than 100 deaths”.

The affected area is still under the administration of Kinshasa and is not among the zones taken by M23.

Didier Luganywa, spokesperson for the South Kivu government, said the flooding incident occurred between Thursday night and Friday when torrential rains and strong winds caused the Kasaba river to overflow its banks.

The statement gave a toll of 62 confirmed deaths with 30 injured.

Local officials said the Kasaba area was only accessible via Lake Tanganyika and was not covered by the mobile phone network, which could delay humanitarian relief efforts. 

Reuters

Heavy rain floods roads in Durban

Heavy rain led to flooded roads across Durban on Friday morning.
National
2 weeks ago

Tshwane and Joburg on high alert during heavy rainfall

The Tshwane and Johannesburg metros remain on high alert after a yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng.
National
2 weeks ago

Heavy flooding in DRC capital Kinshasa kills at least 30

Torrential rains over the weekend cause Ndjili River to overflow its banks, killing at least 30 and destroying homes and roads
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Substantial progress made in US-China trade ...
World / Europe
2.
IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first ...
World / Americas
3.
US states seek unprecedented roll back of LGBTQ+ ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump announces ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with UK
World / Americas
5.
Trump berates Powell again for not cutting rates
World / Americas

Related Articles

DRC gold miner Twangiza Mining halts operations in tax dispute with M23

Business

DRC and M23 rebels resume peace talks in Doha, sources say

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: A colossal failure of a mission

Opinion / Editorials

DRC exit paves the way for mediation, says SANDF chief

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.