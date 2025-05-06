World / Africa

Kenya’s GDP expands 5.1% in fourth quarter

However, growth is down from 6.1% in the same period a year earlier

06 May 2025 - 20:01
by Hereward Holland
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kenya's economy grew 4.7% in 2024 as a whole, compared to growth of 5.7% in 2023, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. Picture: 123RF
Kenya's economy grew 4.7% in 2024 as a whole, compared to growth of 5.7% in 2023, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. Picture: 123RF

Nairobi — Kenya’s economy grew 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year, the country’s statistics office said on Tuesday.

GDP expanded 4.7% for the full year, down from 5.7% in 2023, Kenya’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

Last year’s growth drivers included agriculture, forestry and fishing; finance and insurance; transportation; and property. Sectors including mining, quarrying and construction contracted.

On Sunday, at a rally in Migori county in western Kenya, President William Ruto fended off a shoe thrown at him during a speech about the cost of living, which has been a source of public anger.

Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into cabinet, but discontent remains high amid high cost of basics for Kenyans.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said police had arrested three people, The Star newspaper reported. 

Reuters

Chinese fighter jets roar over Egypt’s pyramids in first joint exercises

Military drills with Cairo aimed at chipping away at US strategic influence in the volatile Middle East region
World
7 hours ago

Rwanda in talks with Trump administration to receive migrants

Foreign minister says discussions are at an early stage
World
1 day ago

DRC in bid to strip former president Kabila of his immunity

A return by Joseph Kabila could complicate a US-backed attempt to end the rebellion in his home country
World
5 days ago

Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work

Angola plans to use its chairmanship of the AU this year to advance the creation of the African Financing Stability Mechanism
World
1 week ago

Tanzania bans agriculture imports from SA and Malawi

Minister says move is in retaliation for similar measures by fellow Sadc members
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
M23 rebels’ latest fight is to revive the DRC’s ...
World
2.
Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz jail
World
3.
US services sector grows as prices surge amid ...
World / Americas
4.
Catholic TV network founded by a nun drew the ire ...
World / Europe
5.
Trump says ‘I don’t know’ when asked about ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

US aims to weaken deal for developing countries, UN document shows

World

SIDI OULD TAH: Africa must stop buying what it already has

Opinion

Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work

World / Africa

Kenya and China upgrade ties amid ‘turbulent international situation’

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.