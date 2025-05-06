Kenya’s GDP expands 5.1% in fourth quarter

Concern over Donald Trump’s tariff plans has boosted the metal appeal
After years of lacklustre efforts and loss of life in DRC, there is no replacement for old-fashioned democracy
Ruling reaffirms constitutional principle that no office-bearer is above judicial scrutiny
DA is challenging introduction numerical targets for employment equity, saying the law is based on race and hinders jobs growth
Peabody may terminate the deal after a fire in March at Moranbah North mine, which it describes as a material adverse change in the mooted deal
In its global outlook, the ratings agency expects the world economy to expand by just 1.9% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026
Upstream petroleum sector held to be regulated by Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act
At least three people killed and 12 injured as Pakistan says a response is under way
Eighth-placed PSL side has quality players, making for a tricky encounter, Bafana Bafana striker says
The pre-owned models come with the full backing of the Chinese carmaker
Nairobi — Kenya’s economy grew 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year, the country’s statistics office said on Tuesday.
GDP expanded 4.7% for the full year, down from 5.7% in 2023, Kenya’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.
Last year’s growth drivers included agriculture, forestry and fishing; finance and insurance; transportation; and property. Sectors including mining, quarrying and construction contracted.
On Sunday, at a rally in Migori county in western Kenya, President William Ruto fended off a shoe thrown at him during a speech about the cost of living, which has been a source of public anger.
Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into cabinet, but discontent remains high amid high cost of basics for Kenyans.
Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said police had arrested three people, The Star newspaper reported.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kenya’s GDP expands 5.1% in fourth quarter
However, growth is down from 6.1% in the same period a year earlier
Nairobi — Kenya’s economy grew 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year, the country’s statistics office said on Tuesday.
GDP expanded 4.7% for the full year, down from 5.7% in 2023, Kenya’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.
Last year’s growth drivers included agriculture, forestry and fishing; finance and insurance; transportation; and property. Sectors including mining, quarrying and construction contracted.
On Sunday, at a rally in Migori county in western Kenya, President William Ruto fended off a shoe thrown at him during a speech about the cost of living, which has been a source of public anger.
Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into cabinet, but discontent remains high amid high cost of basics for Kenyans.
Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said police had arrested three people, The Star newspaper reported.
Reuters
Chinese fighter jets roar over Egypt’s pyramids in first joint exercises
Rwanda in talks with Trump administration to receive migrants
DRC in bid to strip former president Kabila of his immunity
Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work
Tanzania bans agriculture imports from SA and Malawi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US aims to weaken deal for developing countries, UN document shows
SIDI OULD TAH: Africa must stop buying what it already has
Jury is out on whether Africa’s financial stability fund will work
Kenya and China upgrade ties amid ‘turbulent international situation’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.