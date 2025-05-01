World / Africa

DRC in bid to strip former president Kabila of his immunity

A return by Joseph Kabila could complicate a US-backed attempt to end the rebellion in his home country

01 May 2025 - 20:56
by Sonia Rolley
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Joseph Kabila. Picture: JUNIOR D KANNAH
Former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Joseph Kabila. Picture: JUNIOR D KANNAH

Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has launched a bid to strip former president Joseph Kabila of immunity so he can face trial on charges of supporting the M23 insurgency in the country’s east, where the government is seeking to draft a peace deal this week.

Kabila, who agreed to step down in 2018 after almost two decades in power, has been out of the country since late 2023, mostly in SA. He said last month he would return to help find a solution to the crisis in the east, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have seized large areas this year.

A return to DRC by Kabila, who has denied supporting the rebels, could complicate a US-backed bid to end the rebellion in eastern DRC, which contains valuable minerals that US President Donald Trump’s administration is keen to help mine.

Justice minister Constant Mutamba told reporters in Kinshasa on Wednesday evening that the DRC army’s attorney-general has asked the DRC’s senate to revoke the immunity from prosecution Kabila enjoys as a senator for life.

The DRC has amassed clear evidence of “war crimes, crimes against humanity and massacres of peaceful civilians and military personnel,” Mutamba said, adding that Kabila should return to the DRC to face justice or risk being tried in absentia.

The DRC and Rwanda have pledged to come up with a draft peace deal by May 2 and refrain from providing military support to armed groups, according to an agreement signed in Washington on April 25.

It was unclear on Thursday whether anything would be ready for signature by Friday and what the terms would be.

US President Donald Trump’s senior Africa adviser, Massad Boulos, told Reuters on Thursday the US is pushing the DRC and Rwanda to sign a peace accord at the White House in about two months.

Kabila came to power in 2001 after his father’s assassination. He refused to stand down when his final term officially ended in 2016, leading to deadly protests, before agreeing to leave office after an election in 2018.

Last month, the interior ministry suspended his political party, while the justice ministry said it would seize Kabila’s assets and the assets of party leaders.

Ferdinand Kambere, permanent secretary of Kabila’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy, said the attempt to lift Kabila’s immunity showed the government feared Kabila’s return. He blamed President Felix Tshisekedi, a Kabila rival, for causing the crisis in the east.

Reuters

Former president Kabila’s political party suspended by DRC

Accused of aiding the M23 rebels, Joseph Kabila’s assets to be seized after ‘acts amounting to high treason’
World
1 week ago

Former president Joseph Kabila to return to DRC

Erstwhile leader says he wants to help find a solution to the crisis in the war-ravaged east
World
3 weeks ago

James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and Rwanda’s ‘link to DRC rebels’

Bond highlighted when US treasury announced sanctions against ‘government liaison’ to M23
World
2 months ago

JOHN DLUDLU: New beginning or another false start in war-torn DRC

Appointment of a facilitation panel shows a rare determination among Africa’s leaders to end DRC conflict
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Russia’s Nordgold lands mining licence for ...
World / Africa
2.
Angola finance minister considers IMF programme
World / Africa
3.
In Trump’s crosshairs, Amazon denies plan for ...
World / Americas
4.
Just 100 days on and Trump is overturning world ...
World / Americas
5.
Russia’s satellite linked to nukes ‘spinning ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Belgian envoy meets Tshisekedi in DRC

World / Africa

DRC and Rwanda to sign deal in US on road to peace

World / Africa

Congo, M23 agree to work towards truce after Doha talks

World

DRC commutes death sentences for three US citizens in failed coup

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.