Belgian envoy meets Tshisekedi in DRC

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi. Picture: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Kinshasa — Belgium is open to deeper involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) minerals sector, its foreign minister said on a visit to the former Belgian colony, which is seeking to diversify its investment partners.
The DRC is home to large reserves of copper, cobalt, lithium and uranium among other minerals, but chronic instability has long been an obstacle to the foreign investment needed to fully develop them.
Kinshasa is trying to attract new players to the sector and talks are already under way with Washington after a Congolese senator pitched a minerals-for-security deal contacted US officials.
Asked by Reuters about possible interest in Congolese minerals, foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said Belgium had firms with the know-how to ramp up its role in the sector.
Prevot is visiting the Great Lakes region, including Uganda and Burundi. On Monday, he met Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa and President Félix Tshisekedi.
“We have globally recognised expertise with players like Umicore and John Cockerill, who have the capacity to process all these rare critical materials,” he said.
“If one day the opportunity arises to also be an investment partner, we will not pull back.”
Despite China’s dominance, Belgian firms have been involved in mining, processing and trading Congolese cobalt, copper and diamonds for decades.
Belgium-based global materials technology group Umicore signed a deal with state miner Gecamines last year to ship germanium concentrates to Europe.
Prevot said Belgium’s approach to working with the DRC was good for both countries, contrasting it with how some other partners operated.
“We observe the motivations of other international actors that can sometimes have a more transactional approach,” he said, referring to the US’s growing interest in the country.
Prevot was due to visit the city of Beni on Tuesday as part of a trip intended to draw attention to serious human rights issues, particularly in the DRC’s eastern provinces where the army is facing an offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.
Belgian envoy meets Tshisekedi in DRC
Belgium is open to bigger role in DRC minerals sector, says foreign minister during Great Lakes tour
Kinshasa — Belgium is open to deeper involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) minerals sector, its foreign minister said on a visit to the former Belgian colony, which is seeking to diversify its investment partners.
The DRC is home to large reserves of copper, cobalt, lithium and uranium among other minerals, but chronic instability has long been an obstacle to the foreign investment needed to fully develop them.
Kinshasa is trying to attract new players to the sector and talks are already under way with Washington after a Congolese senator pitched a minerals-for-security deal contacted US officials.
Asked by Reuters about possible interest in Congolese minerals, foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said Belgium had firms with the know-how to ramp up its role in the sector.
Prevot is visiting the Great Lakes region, including Uganda and Burundi. On Monday, he met Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa and President Félix Tshisekedi.
“We have globally recognised expertise with players like Umicore and John Cockerill, who have the capacity to process all these rare critical materials,” he said.
“If one day the opportunity arises to also be an investment partner, we will not pull back.”
Despite China’s dominance, Belgian firms have been involved in mining, processing and trading Congolese cobalt, copper and diamonds for decades.
Belgium-based global materials technology group Umicore signed a deal with state miner Gecamines last year to ship germanium concentrates to Europe.
Prevot said Belgium’s approach to working with the DRC was good for both countries, contrasting it with how some other partners operated.
“We observe the motivations of other international actors that can sometimes have a more transactional approach,” he said, referring to the US’s growing interest in the country.
Prevot was due to visit the city of Beni on Tuesday as part of a trip intended to draw attention to serious human rights issues, particularly in the DRC’s eastern provinces where the army is facing an offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.
Reuters
SA troops and allies finally leaving DRC
DRC and Rwanda to sign deal in US on road to peace
Former president Kabila’s political party suspended by DRC
RONAK GOPALDAS AND ROHITESH DHAWAN: Africa needs new ways to navigate geopolitical minefields
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA troops and allies finally leaving DRC
DRC and Rwanda to sign deal in US on road to peace
Congo, M23 agree to work towards truce after Doha talks
Alphamin caught in DRC crossfire
UN peacekeeping under threat as US proposes funding cuts
PwC shuts operations in nine African countries
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.