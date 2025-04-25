World / Africa

DRC and Rwanda to sign deal in US on road to peace

The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to sign at a ceremony with US secretary of state Marco Rubio

25 April 2025 - 13:11
by Sonia Rolley and Jessica Donati
Rwandan troops are shown in this file photo. An agreement to promote peace and economic development raises hopes that the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict might ease. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN BIZIMANA
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda plan to sign an agreement in Washington on Friday to promote peace and economic development, sources told Reuters, part of a diplomatic push to end violence after an advance by Rwandan-backed rebels in eastern DRC.

The agreement raises hopes that the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide might ease, with both countries hoping to attract significant US investments in minerals. However, previous ceasefire calls have not produced a sustained break in the fighting.

The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to sign at a ceremony with US secretary of state Marco Rubio. Washington is in talks to invest billions of dollars in minerals in DRC, which has vast deposits of copper, cobalt and lithium, used in mobile phones and cars. Rwanda said this week it was also speaking to Washington about a possible minerals deal.

DRC has seen a surge in violence after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels launched a major offensive in January that led to the capture of the two largest cities in the east.

The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to M23. Rwanda denies backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against DRC’s army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

Both Qatar and the US have shown an interest in mediating a resolution.

In March, Qatar brokered a surprise sit-down between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during which the two leaders called for a ceasefire.

Qatar has also hosted talks between DRC and M23, and this week the two sides issued a statement vowing to work towards peace and professing a “commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities.”

‘Very broad’

A diplomatic source said the agreement to be signed on Friday aims to foster a “pathway to peace, stability, and integrated economic development” in eastern DRC and “the resumption of normal bilateral relations”.

Another source briefed on the agreement said it was intended to build investor confidence. It amounts to “a declaration of principles — very broad objectives to work towards,” one diplomatic source said.

“Both sides will finalise the specifics in a few months and then, hopefully, a peace agreement will be signed.”

The Trump administration has taken a special interest in DRC since a Congolese senator contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal this year.

Washington wants greater access to minerals that are currently exploited predominantly by China and its mining companies.

The state department has said the US is interested in a deal, and expects any agreement on minerals to involve a range of private sector partners.

Already positioned to support a partnership is prominent Trump backer Erik Prince, who agreed earlier this year to help DRC secure and tax its vast mineral wealth.

Reuters

Alphamin caught in DRC crossfire

Group raises concerns about its going concern status amid disruptions to its Bisie tin operations
Companies
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: New beginning or another false start in war-torn DRC

Appointment of a facilitation panel shows a rare determination among Africa’s leaders to end DRC conflict
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Congo, M23 agree to work towards truce after Doha talks

Sources in both delegations frustrated with slow progress
World
1 day ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA’s chaotic journey in DRC comes to an uneasy end

It was a dangerous peace-enforcement operation and not a traditional peacekeeping mission
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Long road to DRC peace talks

Angola should be commended for proceeding with the talks even without the rebels’ participation
Opinion
1 month ago

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Failed DRC mission — what now?

Focus needs to be on issues such as border security, maintaining a core strike force and rebuilding the SANDF
Opinion
4 weeks ago
