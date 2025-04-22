World / Africa

Opposition leader Tidjane Thiam dropped from Ivory Coast electoral roll

Former Credit Suisse CEO removed from presidential election after dropping French citizenship to run

22 April 2025 - 20:27
by Ange Aboa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tidjane Thiam, president of the Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire, speaks in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
Tidjane Thiam, president of the Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire, speaks in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Abidjan — A court in Ivory Coast ruled on Tuesday that opposition leader and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam should be removed from the electoral roll because he was a French national when he registered, his lawyer said.

The decision, which cannot be appealed, could end the Ivorian-born Thiam’s ambition to run in the world’s top cocoa-producing nation’s presidential election, expected in October.

"Given his French nationality and in accordance with article 48 of the Ivorian Nationality Code, he was no longer Ivorian at the time he registered on the electoral roll," Thiam’s lawyer said. 

Thiam said in a statement following the decision that he is now calling on political leaders on all sides to engage in talks to break the deadlock.

"Ivorians expect the judicial system to guarantee peaceful, transparent and credible elections, not to serve as an instrument for a regime seeking to hoard power and silence its critics," he said.

"The ruling party has used the courts to eliminate its most serious rival, while maintaining the illusion of due process.... Make no mistake about it, this decision is an act of democratic vandalism, which will disenfranchise millions of voters," he said.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, 83, has yet to say whether he will run in October’s election.

In 2023, Thiam was elected leader of PDCI, one of the country’s main opposition parties, making him a likely candidate for the presidential election.

He renounced his French citizenship in February in order to meet eligibility conditions for the election and announced that he would be a candidate. Ivory Coast law states that candidates must be Ivorian citizens and cannot hold another nationality.

Last month, a decision published in France’s official journal showed that Thiam had been relieved of his French citizenship.

Reuters 

Former president Kabila’s political party suspended by DRC

Accused of aiding the M23 rebels, Joseph Kabila’s assets to be seized after ‘acts amounting to high treason’
World
1 day ago

Mali officials lock Barrick Gold’s office over alleged tax issues

Toronto-based miner and Mali have been in two-year dispute over implementation of a new mining code
World
1 week ago

Lesotho grants Elon Musk’s Starlink a licence

Decision to legitimise Starlink Lesotho marks ‘significant’ step forward in the country’s digital transformation
National
1 week ago

Gabon coup leader Nguema wins by landslide

Nguema has pledged to diversify the oil-reliant economy and promote agriculture, industry and tourism
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WEF founder Klaus Schwab resigns
World / Europe
2.
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies ...
World / Europe
3.
Former president Kabila’s political party ...
World / Africa
4.
China warns countries against striking trade ...
World / Asia
5.
Tariff deal talks to dominate IMF-World Bank ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Former president Kabila’s political party suspended by DRC

World / Africa

Ivory Coast threatens to raise the price of cocoa in response to US tariffs

World / Africa

Dozens of Al-Shabaab militants killed in Somalia, government says

World / Africa

Mali officials lock Barrick Gold’s office over alleged tax issues

World / Africa

Lesotho grants Elon Musk’s Starlink a licence

National

Gabon coup leader Nguema wins by landslide

World / Africa

Zambia to restart work on power line link to Tanzania

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.