Mali officials lock Barrick Gold’s office over alleged tax issues

Toronto-based Barrick Gold and Mali have been in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that gives Mali’s government a greater share in the gold mine. Picture: DADO RUVIC
Dakar — Malian authorities have shut the Canadian miner Barrick Gold’s office in the capital Bamako over the alleged nonpayment of taxes, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, in the latest escalation of a protracted dispute over mining revenues.
Barrick Gold did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.
The Toronto-based miner and Mali have been in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of the West African country’s new mining code that gives Mali’s government a greater share in the gold mine.
Staff in Bamako cannot access the office premises, one of the sources said, adding that the closure did not affect Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in western Mali, where operations have been suspended since mid-January.
The two sides have been negotiating to resolve the dispute and Reuters reported on February 19 that Barrick had signed an agreement to end it that awaits approval from the Malian government.
One of the sources who spoke about the shutdown of the head office and two other sources said a resolution to the dispute was expected as soon as next week.
The sources all asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex were suspended after the government in January seized about three metric tons of gold stock from it, accusing the company of not fulfilling its tax obligations.
That tax dispute is separate from the one cited for this week’s office closure, one of the sources said.
Mali’s government, which took power after coups in 2020 and 2021, had been blocking the company’s gold exports since early November.
Nearly 40 Malian staff from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex are being at least temporarily transferred to Barrick’s Kibali mine in Democratic Republic of Congo, a fifth source said.
That person said the transfers are part of a first wave, but that 100 Malian staff in total have been identified for relocation, a sign operations are unlikely to restart soon.
Mali officials lock Barrick Gold’s office over alleged tax issues
Toronto-based miner and Mali have been in two-year dispute over implementation of a new mining code
Dakar — Malian authorities have shut the Canadian miner Barrick Gold’s office in the capital Bamako over the alleged nonpayment of taxes, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, in the latest escalation of a protracted dispute over mining revenues.
Barrick Gold did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.
The Toronto-based miner and Mali have been in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of the West African country’s new mining code that gives Mali’s government a greater share in the gold mine.
Staff in Bamako cannot access the office premises, one of the sources said, adding that the closure did not affect Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in western Mali, where operations have been suspended since mid-January.
The two sides have been negotiating to resolve the dispute and Reuters reported on February 19 that Barrick had signed an agreement to end it that awaits approval from the Malian government.
Blow for Gold Fields as Ghana rejects Damang lease renewal
One of the sources who spoke about the shutdown of the head office and two other sources said a resolution to the dispute was expected as soon as next week.
The sources all asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex were suspended after the government in January seized about three metric tons of gold stock from it, accusing the company of not fulfilling its tax obligations.
That tax dispute is separate from the one cited for this week’s office closure, one of the sources said.
Mali’s government, which took power after coups in 2020 and 2021, had been blocking the company’s gold exports since early November.
Nearly 40 Malian staff from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex are being at least temporarily transferred to Barrick’s Kibali mine in Democratic Republic of Congo, a fifth source said.
That person said the transfers are part of a first wave, but that 100 Malian staff in total have been identified for relocation, a sign operations are unlikely to restart soon.
Reuters
Kumba scouting the rest of Africa to find new mineral reserves
Kumba floats blueprint for privately run ore corridor
BEE miners push to access Saldanha ore export corridor
Copper 360 bullish on metal's future despite Trump policies
Amplats’ Zimbabwean mine constrained by fiscal instability, says CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Blow for Gold Fields as Ghana rejects Damang lease renewal
Gold Road holds out for higher bid from Gold Fields
AngloGold’s dividend policy aimed at boosting shareholder returns
Gold Fields and AngloGold’s mega Ghana deal in doubt
AngloGold pursues Egypt’s largest gold mine
AngloGold appoints former JSE and De Beers bosses to its board
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.