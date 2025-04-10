Lesotho under pressure to approve Starlink licence

Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Matekane has announced that his government is removing barriers for US companies to operate in the country, including satellite internet provider Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, despite local opposition to the project.
This follows an announcement in February by the Lesotho Communications Authority, confirming receipt of Starlink Lesotho application for a network services licence (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/africa/2025-03-06-elon-musk-is-trying-to-do-business-in-lesotho/). The company seeks to offer satellite internet services to businesses and the public across Lesotho...
