Kinshasa — About 30 people have died in flooding in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa, the provincial health minister said on Sunday, as torrential rains over the weekend destroyed homes and roads.
“The death toll is provisional, but so far there are around 30 dead,” said Patricien Gongo Abakazi.
The Ndjili River, which runs through part of the city of about 17- million, overflowed its banks on Friday night, blocking the main national road and leaving drivers stranded since Saturday evening.
“On the way home from the airport last night to welcome a friend, we spent the night in the car because there was no safe place to park,” said Patricia Mikonga, a Kinshasa resident.
Several neighbourhoods were left without power.
Kerene Yala, a resident of Makala district, said the main problem in the area was the water supply cut-off.
Kinshasa governor Daniel Bumba Lubaki said the water infrastructure had been affected but that supply would be reinstated within two or three days.
In a televised speech, he blamed illegal housing for some of the deaths and threatened to evict people from unplanned settlements.
Hydrologist Raphael Tshimanga Muamba said the river had been affected by human activity over time.
“These are anthropogenic actions where rivers are degraded; their dimensions no longer represent their initial capacity to contain floods,” he said.
The flooding comes at a vulnerable moment for the Central African nation. Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have intensified an offensive in the turbulent east of the country since the start of the year, with more than 7,000 people killed in the fighting in the first two months of the year.
Heavy flooding in DRC capital Kinshasa kills at least 30
Torrential rains over the weekend cause Ndjili River to overflow its banks, killing at least 30 and destroying homes and roads
Reuters
