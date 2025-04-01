World / Africa

Russia seeks closer ties with West African juntas

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger foreign ministers invited to Moscow this week

01 April 2025 - 17:07
by Fadimata Kontao
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 1 2025. Picture: PAVEL/BEDNYAKOV/REUTERS
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 1 2025. Picture: PAVEL/BEDNYAKOV/REUTERS

Bamako — The foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger plan to visit Moscow this week as the Sahel nations and Russia seek to strengthen ties.

The West African nations, run by juntas that have taken power in coups in recent years, have formed an alliance known as the Confederation of Sahel States (AES). The grouping kicked out French and other Western forces and turned towards Russia for military support.

Their foreign ministers will visit Moscow on April 3 and 4 and will meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at his invitation, the governments said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“The Moscow meeting represents an important step in establishing strategic, pragmatic, dynamic and supportive co-operation and partnership relations in areas of common interest between the AES and Russia,” the ministries said.

It referred to this week’s visit as the first session of “AES-Russia consultations”.

The Russian government took over the West African businesses of the Wagner mercenary group, which was broken up after a failed coup in June 2023. They are run mostly by the “Expeditionary Corps”. Russia has been blamed for efforts to dislodged Western companies from mining there, including in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The three countries’ armies are fighting a jihadist insurgency that has spread across the region south of the Sahara since it first took root in Mali 13 years ago.

Reuters 

Barrick ‘committed to resolving dispute’ in Mali

Operations remain suspended until agreement signed by the  gold miner is approved
Companies
3 weeks ago

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger impose levy on imported goods

The move by the three-state union ends decades of duty-free trade across West Africa
World
1 day ago

Tullow Oil to sell Gabon Oil assets for $300m cash

West Africa-focused exploration company has been grappling with a variety of operational setbacks
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zimbabwe police block protests against Emmerson ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff ...
World / Americas
3.
French president Macron takes a dig at Trump over ...
World
4.
Emmerson Mnangagwa fires army general ahead of ...
World / Africa
5.
US orders French firms to ditch diversity
World / Europe

Related Articles

Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff threat

World / Americas

SIMON BARBER: SA is the baby at which Trump threw rocks as a child

Opinion / Columnists

Moldova expels three Russian diplomats after pro-Kremlin suspect flees

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.