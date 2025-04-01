Russia seeks closer ties with West African juntas

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 1 2025. Picture: PAVEL/BEDNYAKOV/REUTERS
Bamako — The foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger plan to visit Moscow this week as the Sahel nations and Russia seek to strengthen ties.
The West African nations, run by juntas that have taken power in coups in recent years, have formed an alliance known as the Confederation of Sahel States (AES). The grouping kicked out French and other Western forces and turned towards Russia for military support.
Their foreign ministers will visit Moscow on April 3 and 4 and will meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at his invitation, the governments said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
“The Moscow meeting represents an important step in establishing strategic, pragmatic, dynamic and supportive co-operation and partnership relations in areas of common interest between the AES and Russia,” the ministries said.
It referred to this week’s visit as the first session of “AES-Russia consultations”.
The Russian government took over the West African businesses of the Wagner mercenary group, which was broken up after a failed coup in June 2023. They are run mostly by the “Expeditionary Corps”. Russia has been blamed for efforts to dislodged Western companies from mining there, including in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
The three countries’ armies are fighting a jihadist insurgency that has spread across the region south of the Sahara since it first took root in Mali 13 years ago.
