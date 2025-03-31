World / Africa

Convicted warlord Lubanga announces new rebel group in DRC

Convention for the Popular Revolution aims to topple the government in eastern DRC

31 March 2025 - 17:47
by Robbie Corey-Boulet
Former Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga awaits the judges' verdict in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, on December 1 2014. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL KOOREN/FILE
A convicted war criminal based in Uganda has announced a new rebel movement intent on toppling the government in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) Ituri province, creating another potential security threat in the war-scarred region.

The formation of the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR) by Thomas Lubanga, an Ituri native, comes as the DRC army faces an unprecedented advance by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels elsewhere in eastern DRC.

The International Criminal Court secured its first conviction against Lubanga in 2012 on charges of recruiting child soldiers and sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

He was released in 2020 and President Felix Tshisekedi appointed him to a task force to bring peace to Ituri. But in 2022 he was taken hostage for two months by a rebel group, which he blames on the government, and is now based in Uganda.

In written responses to questions from Reuters, Lubanga said the CPR had both political and military elements, including armed men in three areas of Ituri.

Bringing peace to the area “requires an immediate change in governance and government,” he said, though he added that the group has not launched military operations.

It is unclear how many combatants Lubanga might control. UN experts last year accused him of mobilising fighters to support a local militia and M23.

The DRC’s presidency did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Ituri has been rocked by violence by various armed groups for decades. Medecins Sans Frontieres last week described “a renewed spike in atrocities” that had killed more than 200 civilians and displaced about 100,000 people since the beginning of the year.

Ugandan troops are present in Ituri to help the government fight the Allied Democratic Forces, which is affiliated with the Islamic State and stages brutal attacks on villages.

Reuters

JOHN DLUDLU: New beginning or another false start in war-torn DRC

Appointment of a facilitation panel shows a rare determination among Africa’s leaders to end DRC conflict
Opinion
5 days ago

M23 rebels stay in strategic DRC town as ceasefire crumbles

Prospects of a ceasefire in the town of Walikale briefly fuelled hopes for ending DRC’s biggest conflict in decades
World
1 week ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA’s chaotic journey in DRC comes to an uneasy end

It was a dangerous peace-enforcement operation and not a traditional peacekeeping mission
Opinion
1 week ago

M23 rebels say they will withdraw from seized DRC town to boost peace drive

Government says it hopes the move will be translated into concrete action, after M23 pulled out of talks
World
1 week ago

War gains give M23 rebels upper hand in DRC peace talks

Battlefield advantage and sanctions on Rwanda made group snub discussions, academic says
World
1 week ago
