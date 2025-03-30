World / Africa

Somalia offers US control of airbases, ports

US will get an enhanced military presence in Horn of Africa

30 March 2025 - 12:25
by Ammu Kannampilly and Abdi Sheikh
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Picture: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Picture: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS

Nairobi — Somalia is prepared to offer the US exclusive control of strategic airbases and ports, its president said in a letter to President Donald Trump seen by Reuters on Friday.

In the March 16 letter, authenticated by a regional diplomat with knowledge of the matter, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the assets included airbases in Balidogle and Berbera as well as the ports of Berbera and Bosaso.

Somalia's foreign affairs and information ministers did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The offer could give the US a firmer military presence in the Horn of Africa region as it looks to counter the threat from Islamist militants in Somalia and across the region.

“These strategically positioned assets provide an opportunity to bolster American engagement in the region, ensuring uninterrupted military and logistical access while preventing external competitors from establishing a presence in this critical corridor,” the letter said.

Berbera is in the breakaway Somaliland region, meaning the offer for the port and airbase would put the government there and Somalia on a collision course.

“What co-operation? The US gave up this corrupted regime called Somalia. The US is now ready to deal with Somaliland, who has shown the world to be a peaceful, stable, and democratic nation,” Somaliland foreign minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden said.

“The US is not stupid. They know who they need to deal with when it comes to Berbera port,” he said.

Somalia opposes any move for Somaliland to be recognised as an independent nation.

Balidogle is about 90km northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, while Bosaso is in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland.

Reuters

Sudanese army recaptures Khartoum airport in battle against RSF

The army seized the presidential palace in the city centre on Friday, an important symbolic advance after two years of conflict
World
3 days ago

Trump’s aid funding cuts are already affecting African women

Birth control and women’s health issues brought into sharp focus as gutted USAID creates turmoil
World
5 days ago

Kenya denies disagreements with IMF

Kenya applies for a new lending programme that will factor in unused money, says finance minister
World
5 days ago

M23 rebels stay in strategic DRC town as ceasefire crumbles

Prospects of a ceasefire in the town of Walikale briefly fuelled hopes for ending DRC’s biggest conflict in decades
World
5 days ago

Coup leader and former premier get nod to stand in Gabon presidential election

Constitutional Court approved a list of eight candidates for the April 12 election
World
6 days ago
