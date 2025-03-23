World / Africa

Coup leader and former premier get nod to stand in Gabon presidential election

Constitutional Court approved a list of eight candidates for the April 12 election

23 March 2025 - 16:22
by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
Gabon's transitional president Brice Oligui Nguema addresses the UN in New York, the US, September 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO
Gabon's transitional president Brice Oligui Nguema addresses the UN in New York, the US, September 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

Libreville — Gabon’s Constitutional Court has approved a list of eight candidates to run in the Central African nation’s presidential election next month, including interim President Brice Oligui Nguema, who seized power in a military coup in 2023.

Though transitional leaders are not usually allowed to run for election, Gabon approved a new constitution by a landslide in November that exempted Nguema, stoking opposition and analyst concerns that the junta would seek to remain in power.

The junta promised the constitutional referendum would be a stepping stone to democratic rule.

People march in support of the putschists in Port-Gentil, Gabon, August 30 2023. Picture: REUTERS
People march in support of the putschists in Port-Gentil, Gabon, August 30 2023. Picture: REUTERS

Nguema ended the long-standing rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family over the oil-rich but impoverished nation in the coup, the eighth in West and Central Africa in 2020-23.

Nguema’s main rival is tipped to be Bongo’s last prime minister Alain Claude Billie By Nze, who is running as an independent candidate.

Other candidates approved by the court on Friday include Stephane Germain Iloko Boussengui, a former member of Bongo’s Gabonese Democratic Party who has formed his own movement, the “large rainbow gathering”, and tax inspector Joseph Lapensee Essigone.

Gabonese entrepreneur Gninga Chaning Zenaba is the only woman running.

The election is scheduled to take place on April 12.

Reuters

Gabon interim president Nguema ‘ready to preside’ over his country

Coup leader announces decision to run in presidential election in April
World
2 weeks ago

Gabon announces presidential election on March 22

Election date follows a referendum on a new constitution portrayed as key to re-establishing democratic rule
World
2 months ago

PETER LEON: Agoa renewal and reality of the Trump presidency

SA’s foreign and defence policy from a US perspective is unlikely to pass muster in the annual review
Opinion
2 months ago

Gabon votes on new constitution in move towards democratic rule

Observers warns of electoral manipulation by ruling junta using the process to stay in power
World
4 months ago
