Gabon's transitional president Brice Oligui Nguema addresses the UN in New York, the US, September 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO
Libreville — Gabon’s Constitutional Court has approved a list of eight candidates to run in the Central African nation’s presidential election next month, including interim President Brice Oligui Nguema, who seized power in a military coup in 2023.
Though transitional leaders are not usually allowed to run for election, Gabon approved a new constitution by a landslide in November that exempted Nguema, stoking opposition and analyst concerns that the junta would seek to remain in power.
The junta promised the constitutional referendum would be a stepping stone to democratic rule.
People march in support of the putschists in Port-Gentil, Gabon, August 30 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Nguema ended the long-standing rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family over the oil-rich but impoverished nation in the coup, the eighth in West and Central Africa in 2020-23.
Nguema’s main rival is tipped to be Bongo’s last prime minister Alain Claude Billie By Nze, who is running as an independent candidate.
Other candidates approved by the court on Friday include Stephane Germain Iloko Boussengui, a former member of Bongo’s Gabonese Democratic Party who has formed his own movement, the “large rainbow gathering”, and tax inspector Joseph Lapensee Essigone.
Gabonese entrepreneur Gninga Chaning Zenaba is the only woman running.
The election is scheduled to take place on April 12.
Coup leader and former premier get nod to stand in Gabon presidential election
Constitutional Court approved a list of eight candidates for the April 12 election
