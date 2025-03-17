M23 rebels on a truck at the Goma-Gisenyi Grande Barrier border, March 1 2025. Picture: Reuters/Arlette Bashizi
Nairobi — Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other’s diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Kigali said it was severing diplomatic relations and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the east African country, accusing Brussels of “using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda”.
Belgium’s foreign affairs minister, Maxime Prévot, said the move was “disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue”.
Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he said.
African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in the DRC, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels.
Rwanda and Belgium in reciprocal expulsions over DRC conflict
War of words breaks out over alleged roles in the worsening conflict in eastern DRC
Nairobi — Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other’s diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Kigali said it was severing diplomatic relations and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the east African country, accusing Brussels of “using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda”.
Belgium’s foreign affairs minister, Maxime Prévot, said the move was “disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue”.
Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he said.
African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in the DRC, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels.
Reuters
DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks with M23
Southern African leaders agree to phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
EDITORIAL: Sanctioning Kigali
US says it is open to critical minerals deal with DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks with M23
Southern African leaders agree to phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
DRC, M23 set for peace talks in Luanda, Angola says
US says it is open to critical minerals deal with DRC
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.