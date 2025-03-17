World / Africa

Rwanda and Belgium in reciprocal expulsions over DRC conflict

War of words breaks out over alleged roles in the worsening conflict in eastern DRC

17 March 2025 - 16:01
by Anait Miridzhanian
M23 rebels on a truck at the Goma-Gisenyi Grande Barrier border, March 1 2025. Picture: Reuters/Arlette Bashizi
Nairobi — Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other’s diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kigali said it was severing diplomatic relations and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the east African country, accusing Brussels of “using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda”.

Belgium’s foreign affairs minister, Maxime Prévot, said the move was “disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue”.

Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he said.

African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in the DRC, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels.

Reuters

DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks with M23

Rebel group acknowledges receipt of invitation on X without saying whether it will participate
World
19 hours ago

Southern African leaders agree to phased withdrawal of troops from DRC

Bloc decides to terminate the Sadc mission in the DRC on Thursday
World
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Sanctioning Kigali

European and American governments to cut all aid to Rwanda for its role in destabilising the DRC
Opinion
5 days ago

US says it is open to critical minerals deal with DRC

Clashes continue in eastern DRC as Joseph Kabila initiates talks with opposition politicians
World
1 week ago
