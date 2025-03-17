World / Africa

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi meets US special envoy amid talk of mineral deal

US legislator meets Congolese president a week after Washington says it’s open to exploring critical minerals partnership

17 March 2025 - 20:49
by Ange Kasongo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An artisanal miner at a cobalt mine outside Kolwezi, the the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE
An artisanal miner at a cobalt mine outside Kolwezi, the the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE

Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has met US legislator Ronny Jackson to discuss fighting in the east of the country and opportunities for US investment, the DRC’s presidency said.

The meeting took place one week after Washington said it was open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with the DRC.  A DRC legislator in February contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.

A presidency statement described Jackson as a “special envoy” for US President Donald Trump.

Tshisekedi faces an insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the DRC and his government plans to send a delegation to peace talks in Angola on Tuesday.

The DRC has vast reserves of cobalt, lithium and uranium, among other minerals.

The government has not publicly detailed a proposal for a deal with the US, saying only that it was seeking diversified partnerships.

There was no direct mention of minerals in Sunday’s statement.

ZIYANDA STUURMAN AND DUNCAN MONEY: New deals probably won’t save infrastructure investments in DRC, Angola and Zambia

African countries likely to be low on US priority list for business and trade development initiatives
Opinion
4 days ago

“We want to work so that American companies can come and invest and work in the DRC. And to do that, we have to make sure that there is a peaceful environment,” Jackson was quoted as saying in the statement.

The long-running conflict in east DRC is rooted in the spillover into the DRC of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of the DRC’s vast mineral resources.

It escalated significantly this year and M23 now controls DRC’s two biggest cities. Rwanda is accused of backing the Tutsi-led M23, which it denies.

Byron Cabrol, senior Africa analyst at Dragonfly, said last week it would be a struggle to entice US mining companies to invest in DRC due to poor infrastructure, insecurity, corruption and the dominance of Chinese firms.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Sanctioning Kigali

European and American governments to cut all aid to Rwanda for its role in destabilising the DRC
Opinion
5 days ago

Rwanda and Belgium in reciprocal expulsions over DRC conflict

War of words breaks out over alleged roles in the worsening conflict in eastern DRC
World
5 hours ago

DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks with M23

Rebel group acknowledges receipt of invitation on X without saying whether it will participate
World
1 day ago

M23 pulls out of DRC peace talks over EU sanctions

Bloc’s actions aimed at ‘obstructing the much-anticipated talks’, alliance says
World
3 hours ago

Southern African leaders agree to phased withdrawal of troops from DRC

Bloc decides to terminate the Sadc mission in the DRC on Thursday
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US to pay El Salvador to jail 300 Venezuelan gang ...
World / Americas
2.
Arrest warrants issued after fire at North ...
World / Europe
3.
Court allows Telegram CEO to leave France
World / Europe
4.
DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks ...
World / Africa
5.
Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US says it is open to critical minerals deal with DRC

World / Africa

NONKULULEKO NYEMBEZI: SA’s G20 presidency — balancing Africa’s strength with ...

Opinion

BIG READ: SA soldiers had no business in DRC

Life

Closure of more ferrochrome smelters in SA ‘will be ruinous’

Companies

DAVID CHRISTIANSON: Conflict minerals are an intractable problem

Opinion

SHANNON BERNHARDT: America First is an opportunity for Africa

Opinion

Reworked mining law must allow harsher sanctions for illegal mining

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.