An artisanal miner at a cobalt mine outside Kolwezi, the the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE
Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has met US legislator Ronny Jackson to discuss fighting in the east of the country and opportunities for US investment, the DRC’s presidency said.
The meeting took place one week after Washington said it was open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with the DRC. A DRC legislator in February contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.
A presidency statement described Jackson as a “special envoy” for US President Donald Trump.
Tshisekedi faces an insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the DRC and his government plans to send a delegation to peace talks in Angola on Tuesday.
The DRC has vast reserves of cobalt, lithium and uranium, among other minerals.
The government has not publicly detailed a proposal for a deal with the US, saying only that it was seeking diversified partnerships.
There was no direct mention of minerals in Sunday’s statement.
“We want to work so that American companies can come and invest and work in the DRC. And to do that, we have to make sure that there is a peaceful environment,” Jackson was quoted as saying in the statement.
The long-running conflict in east DRC is rooted in the spillover into the DRC of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of the DRC’s vast mineral resources.
It escalated significantly this year and M23 now controls DRC’s two biggest cities. Rwanda is accused of backing the Tutsi-led M23, which it denies.
Byron Cabrol, senior Africa analyst at Dragonfly, said last week it would be a struggle to entice US mining companies to invest in DRC due to poor infrastructure, insecurity, corruption and the dominance of Chinese firms.
DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi meets US special envoy amid talk of mineral deal
US legislator meets Congolese president a week after Washington says it’s open to exploring critical minerals partnership
Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has met US legislator Ronny Jackson to discuss fighting in the east of the country and opportunities for US investment, the DRC’s presidency said.
The meeting took place one week after Washington said it was open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with the DRC. A DRC legislator in February contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.
A presidency statement described Jackson as a “special envoy” for US President Donald Trump.
Tshisekedi faces an insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the DRC and his government plans to send a delegation to peace talks in Angola on Tuesday.
The DRC has vast reserves of cobalt, lithium and uranium, among other minerals.
The government has not publicly detailed a proposal for a deal with the US, saying only that it was seeking diversified partnerships.
There was no direct mention of minerals in Sunday’s statement.
ZIYANDA STUURMAN AND DUNCAN MONEY: New deals probably won’t save infrastructure investments in DRC, Angola and Zambia
“We want to work so that American companies can come and invest and work in the DRC. And to do that, we have to make sure that there is a peaceful environment,” Jackson was quoted as saying in the statement.
The long-running conflict in east DRC is rooted in the spillover into the DRC of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of the DRC’s vast mineral resources.
It escalated significantly this year and M23 now controls DRC’s two biggest cities. Rwanda is accused of backing the Tutsi-led M23, which it denies.
Byron Cabrol, senior Africa analyst at Dragonfly, said last week it would be a struggle to entice US mining companies to invest in DRC due to poor infrastructure, insecurity, corruption and the dominance of Chinese firms.
Reuters
EDITORIAL: Sanctioning Kigali
Rwanda and Belgium in reciprocal expulsions over DRC conflict
DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks with M23
M23 pulls out of DRC peace talks over EU sanctions
Southern African leaders agree to phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US says it is open to critical minerals deal with DRC
NONKULULEKO NYEMBEZI: SA’s G20 presidency — balancing Africa’s strength with ...
BIG READ: SA soldiers had no business in DRC
Closure of more ferrochrome smelters in SA ‘will be ruinous’
DAVID CHRISTIANSON: Conflict minerals are an intractable problem
SHANNON BERNHARDT: America First is an opportunity for Africa
Reworked mining law must allow harsher sanctions for illegal mining
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.