Southern African leaders agree to phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Bloc decides to terminate the Sadc mission in the DRC on Thursday
13 March 2025 - 16:28
Leaders of the Southern African regional bloc have decided on a phased withdrawal of troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following a surge in fighting with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels that left more than a dozen SA soldiers dead.
The Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) also decided to terminate the mission, which began in December 2023 and directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of the Sadc Mission in DRC (SamiDRC) troops, it said on Thursday...
