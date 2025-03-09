US says it is open to critical minerals deal with DRC

The US was open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the state department said in a statement on Sunday, after a DRC politician contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.
The DRC, which is rich in cobalt, lithium and uranium, among other minerals, has been fighting Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who have seized swathes of its territory this year.
Talk of a deal with the US, which is also in discussions with Ukraine over a minerals pact, has circulated in Kinshasa for weeks.
“The United States is open to discussing partnerships in this sector that are aligned with the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ agenda,” a state department spokesperson said, noting that the DRC held “a significant share of the world’s critical minerals required for advanced technologies.
“The US has worked “to boost US private sector investment in the DRC to develop mining resources in a responsible and transparent manner,” the spokesperson said.
Kinshasa has not publicly detailed a proposal, instead saying it is seeking diversified partnerships. “There is a desire for us to diversify our partners,” DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said last week, adding there were “daily exchanges” between DRC and the US.
“If today American investors are interested in coming to the DRC, obviously they will find space ... DRC has reserves that are available and it would also be good if American capital could invest here,” he said.
Andre Wameso, deputy chief of staff to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, travelled to Washington earlier this month for talks on a partnership, two sources said.
On February 21, a lobbyist representing the DRC’s chair of the Senate defence committee, Pierre Kanda Kalambayi, sent letters to US secretary of state Marco Rubio and other American officials inviting US investment in the country’s mineral resources in exchange for helping to reinforce “regional stability”.
That initiative was not sanctioned by the broader Congolese government or presidency, according to two Congolese officials.
There are, however, several initiatives under way, albeit in early stages, sources from the DRC’s presidency, its ministry of mines and from Washington told Reuters.
A Congolese delegation had been scheduled to meet the House of Representatives foreign affairs committee on March 6, but cancelled the meeting at short notice, according to two sources.
Meanwhile, fighting between M23 rebels and pro-government forces was under way on Sunday in Nyabiondo, about 100km north of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, days after the UN reported that a nearby attack left a heavy civilian death toll.
“M23 has taken Nyabiondo since 11am (9am GMT), following clashes,” Kipanda Biiri, an official from the local administrative authority who was fleeing the area, said.
“The enemy opened a large-scale assault on Nyabiondo this morning,” said Telesphore Mitondeke, a civil society rapporteur in Masisi, the area where Nyabiondo is located, referring to M23 rebels.
“For the moment there is shooting from every direction in the centre of Nyabiondo, where the clashes are taking place.”
The fighting follows clashes last week between M23 and a pro- government fighters in the village of Tambi, about 18km northeast of the town of Masisi, which culminated in an attack overnight on March 5 leaving many civilian casualties, according to the head of a local NGO.
An internal UN memo seen by Reuters on Sunday said between 13 and 40 civilians were believed to have been killed in that attack.
Last week, five sources familiar with the outreach told Reuters that former DRC president Joseph Kabila has initiated talks with opposition politicians about the country’s political future.
The discussions, which have also involved civil society members, represent a potential additional threat to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who has faced criticism over his response to the unprecedented advance by M23 rebels.
Tshisekedi and Kabila once formed an awkward power-sharing deal following the DRC’s disputed 2018 election, but Tshisekedi began chipping away at his predecessor’s influence while accusing him of blocking reforms.
The two men’s relationship soured to the point that, as M23 marched on east DRC’s second-largest city of Bukavu last month, Tshisekedi told the Munich Security Conference that Kabila had sponsored the insurgency.
Kabila did not make any public statements on the crisis or respond to the accusation until he published an opinion article in an SA newspaper on February 23 that accused Tshisekedi of violating the constitution, committing human rights abuses and bringing the DRC to the brink of civil war.
All the sources said that, while Kabila and his lieutenants had spoken about some kind of political transition, there was no clear plan or details about how this might potentially unfold. The talks have been private, though Kabila met openly in December in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with opposition leaders Moise Katumbi and Claudel Lubaya.
US says it is open to critical minerals deal with DRC
Letters sent to Marco Rubio and US officials last month to pitch a minerals-for-security deal
The US was open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the state department said in a statement on Sunday, after a DRC politician contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal.
The DRC, which is rich in cobalt, lithium and uranium, among other minerals, has been fighting Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who have seized swathes of its territory this year.
Talk of a deal with the US, which is also in discussions with Ukraine over a minerals pact, has circulated in Kinshasa for weeks.
“The United States is open to discussing partnerships in this sector that are aligned with the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ agenda,” a state department spokesperson said, noting that the DRC held “a significant share of the world’s critical minerals required for advanced technologies.
“The US has worked “to boost US private sector investment in the DRC to develop mining resources in a responsible and transparent manner,” the spokesperson said.
Kinshasa has not publicly detailed a proposal, instead saying it is seeking diversified partnerships. “There is a desire for us to diversify our partners,” DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said last week, adding there were “daily exchanges” between DRC and the US.
“If today American investors are interested in coming to the DRC, obviously they will find space ... DRC has reserves that are available and it would also be good if American capital could invest here,” he said.
Andre Wameso, deputy chief of staff to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, travelled to Washington earlier this month for talks on a partnership, two sources said.
On February 21, a lobbyist representing the DRC’s chair of the Senate defence committee, Pierre Kanda Kalambayi, sent letters to US secretary of state Marco Rubio and other American officials inviting US investment in the country’s mineral resources in exchange for helping to reinforce “regional stability”.
That initiative was not sanctioned by the broader Congolese government or presidency, according to two Congolese officials.
There are, however, several initiatives under way, albeit in early stages, sources from the DRC’s presidency, its ministry of mines and from Washington told Reuters.
A Congolese delegation had been scheduled to meet the House of Representatives foreign affairs committee on March 6, but cancelled the meeting at short notice, according to two sources.
Meanwhile, fighting between M23 rebels and pro-government forces was under way on Sunday in Nyabiondo, about 100km north of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, days after the UN reported that a nearby attack left a heavy civilian death toll.
“M23 has taken Nyabiondo since 11am (9am GMT), following clashes,” Kipanda Biiri, an official from the local administrative authority who was fleeing the area, said.
“The enemy opened a large-scale assault on Nyabiondo this morning,” said Telesphore Mitondeke, a civil society rapporteur in Masisi, the area where Nyabiondo is located, referring to M23 rebels.
“For the moment there is shooting from every direction in the centre of Nyabiondo, where the clashes are taking place.”
The fighting follows clashes last week between M23 and a pro- government fighters in the village of Tambi, about 18km northeast of the town of Masisi, which culminated in an attack overnight on March 5 leaving many civilian casualties, according to the head of a local NGO.
An internal UN memo seen by Reuters on Sunday said between 13 and 40 civilians were believed to have been killed in that attack.
Last week, five sources familiar with the outreach told Reuters that former DRC president Joseph Kabila has initiated talks with opposition politicians about the country’s political future.
The discussions, which have also involved civil society members, represent a potential additional threat to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who has faced criticism over his response to the unprecedented advance by M23 rebels.
Tshisekedi and Kabila once formed an awkward power-sharing deal following the DRC’s disputed 2018 election, but Tshisekedi began chipping away at his predecessor’s influence while accusing him of blocking reforms.
The two men’s relationship soured to the point that, as M23 marched on east DRC’s second-largest city of Bukavu last month, Tshisekedi told the Munich Security Conference that Kabila had sponsored the insurgency.
Kabila did not make any public statements on the crisis or respond to the accusation until he published an opinion article in an SA newspaper on February 23 that accused Tshisekedi of violating the constitution, committing human rights abuses and bringing the DRC to the brink of civil war.
All the sources said that, while Kabila and his lieutenants had spoken about some kind of political transition, there was no clear plan or details about how this might potentially unfold. The talks have been private, though Kabila met openly in December in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with opposition leaders Moise Katumbi and Claudel Lubaya.
Reuters
DRC cobalt mine mothballed by China’s state-controlled MMG
M23 rebels drag 130 patients from two DRC hospitals
DRC desertion trials highlight weaknesses of a force in tatters
Blasts kill 11 at M23 rally in eastern DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rwanda warns sanctions could hinder peace talks
Wounded SANDF soldiers back home from DRC
James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and Rwanda’s ‘link to DRC rebels’
DRC president opts for unity government to deal with rebel crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.