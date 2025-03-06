World / Africa

Sudan launches case against UAE at World Court

Emirates to seek immediate dismissal of case brought against it by Sudan as ‘it lacks any legal or factual basis’

06 March 2025 - 18:17
by Maha El Dahan and Stephanie van den Berg
Smoke rises from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, on April 22 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Smoke rises from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, on April 22 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Amsterdam/Dubai — Sudan has filed a case against the United Arab Emirates at the World Court for allegedly arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to attacks in West Darfur state, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates would seek immediate dismissal of the case, which it said lacked “any legal or factual basis,” a UAE official said in a statement to Reuters.

The Sudanese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Sudanese officials have frequently accused the UAE of supporting the RSF, its rivals in an almost two-year civil war, charges the UAE denies but

West Darfur state and its capital Geneina were the site of intense ethnic-based attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias against the Masalit in 2023, documented in detail by Reuters.

“According to Sudan, all such acts have been ‘perpetrated and enabled by the direct support given to the rebel RSF militia and related militia groups by the UAE,’” the World Court said in a statement.

“The UAE is aware of the recent application by the Sudanese Armed Force’s representative to the International Court of Justice, which is nothing more than a cynical publicity stunt aimed at diverting attention from the established complicity of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the widespread atrocities that continue to devastate Sudan and its people,” the UAE official said.

Reuters

South Sudan’s 2018 peace deal at risk after senior military official arrested

Forces have arrested Lt-Gen Gabriel Doup Lam, allied with First Vice-President Riek Machar, and deployed troops around Machar’s home, says his ...
World
1 day ago

Risk of mass starvation in ‘powder keg’ Sudan, UN warns

Warning comes a day after the UN World Food Programme temporarily stopped distributing food aid amid escalating violence
World
1 week ago
