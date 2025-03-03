World / Africa

Libya plans first bidding round for oil exploration in 17 years

Africa’s second-largest oil producer is exempt from Opec+ agreements to limit output

03 March 2025 - 21:12
by Muhammad Al Gebaly
Cairo — Libya plans its first bidding round for oil exploration in more than 17 years, Masoud Suleman, acting chair of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), announced in a televised address on Monday.

Libya is Africa’s second-largest oil producer and a member of Opec.

Foreign investors have been wary of putting money into Libya, which has been in a state of chaos since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Disputes between armed rival factions over oil revenues have often led to oilfield shutdowns.

In August, Libya lost more than half of its oil production, about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), and exports were halted at several ports as a standoff between rival political factions over the central bank threatened to end four years of relative peace.

The shutdowns lasted for over a month with production gradually resuming from early October.

That did not stop major oil companies Eni, OMV, BP and Repsol from resuming exploration activities in Libya last year after halting them for a decade. Italy’s Eni had already signed in 2023 an $8bn gas production deal with Libya’s state-oil NOC.

In January, Libya’s acting oil minister, Khalifa Abdulsadek, said the country needed between $3bn and $4bn to reach output of 1.6-million bpd.

The country’s current crude production has reached more than 1.4-million bpd, about 200,000 bpd short of its pre-civil war high, according to NOC.

Libya is exempt from Opec+ agreements to limit output.

Reuters

Gabon interim president Nguema ‘ready to preside’ over his country

Coup leader announces decision to run in presidential election in April
World
6 hours ago

Oil rises on demand optimism, but Ukraine uncertainty looms

Upbeat Chinese manufacturing data buoys market amid uncertainty about a Ukraine peace deal and global growth
Markets
19 hours ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Turkey’s Syria gamble has no obvious payoff

Ankara may eventually join the Brics nations, but in the interim it needs to maintain a balanced approach
Opinion
13 hours ago

Sasol: Risks and opportunities ... aplenty

Sasol’s flagship Secunda facility, which underpins much of its South African operations, has been plagued by poor coal quality feedstock. The ...
Money & Investing
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: Even a tired Trump won’t let SA’s trade surplus with US slide

President will find rich pickings in steel and aluminium, automobiles, meat and food
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Abu Dhabi wealth fund, Orion to invest $1.2bn in metals, mining

Joint venture to initially invest in mining firms in  Africa, Asia and Latin America
Companies
1 month ago
