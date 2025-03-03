Gabon coup leader Gen Brice Oligui Nguema is sworn in as interim president in Libreville, Gabon, September 4 2023. REUTERS
Libreville — Gabon’s interim president Brice Oligui Nguema, who turned 50 on Monday, announced his decision to run as a candidate in the Central African nation’s presidential election set for April 12.
Nguema seized power in a military coup in 2023, the eighth in West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023, that ended the long-standing rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family over the oil-rich but impoverished nation.
While Gabonese largely welcomed Bongo’s ouster, some analysts were concerned the junta would seek to remain in power.
In November, Gabon approved a new constitution by a landslide after a referendum that military authorities promised would be a stepping stone to democratic rule.
The new charter did not bar Nguema from running for the presidency, which is the case for other transitional leaders.
“After careful consideration and in response to your numerous appeals, I have decided to stand as a candidate in the presidential election on April 12,” Nguema told his supporters under a heavy downpour in Gabon’s capital Libreville. “I am ready to preside over the destiny of our country.”
Gabon’s council of ministers had announced the April election date in January.
Gabon interim president Nguema ‘ready to preside’ over his country
Coup leader announces decision to run in presidential election in April
Libreville — Gabon’s interim president Brice Oligui Nguema, who turned 50 on Monday, announced his decision to run as a candidate in the Central African nation’s presidential election set for April 12.
Nguema seized power in a military coup in 2023, the eighth in West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023, that ended the long-standing rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family over the oil-rich but impoverished nation.
While Gabonese largely welcomed Bongo’s ouster, some analysts were concerned the junta would seek to remain in power.
In November, Gabon approved a new constitution by a landslide after a referendum that military authorities promised would be a stepping stone to democratic rule.
The new charter did not bar Nguema from running for the presidency, which is the case for other transitional leaders.
“After careful consideration and in response to your numerous appeals, I have decided to stand as a candidate in the presidential election on April 12,” Nguema told his supporters under a heavy downpour in Gabon’s capital Libreville. “I am ready to preside over the destiny of our country.”
Gabon’s council of ministers had announced the April election date in January.
Reuters
WATCH: Tackling Africa’s debt crises
DRC desertion trials highlight weaknesses of a force in tatters
Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma laid to rest at Heroes’ Acre
Blasts kill 11 at M23 rally in eastern DRC
Risk of mass starvation in ‘powder keg’ Sudan, UN warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rwanda warns sanctions could hinder peace talks
James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and Rwanda’s ‘link to DRC rebels’
Commission advises five-year transition to democratic rule in Niger
Nigeria suing crypto exchange Binance for nearly $82bn in losses and back tax
Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 24.48% after rebasing
Ethiopia bondholders say IMF report contains ‘significant flaws’
Top AU post won by Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.