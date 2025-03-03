World / Africa

Gabon interim president Nguema ‘ready to preside’ over his country

Coup leader announces decision to run in presidential election in April

03 March 2025 - 21:01
by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
Gabon coup leader Gen Brice Oligui Nguema is sworn in as interim president in Libreville, Gabon, September 4 2023. REUTERS
Gabon coup leader Gen Brice Oligui Nguema is sworn in as interim president in Libreville, Gabon, September 4 2023. REUTERS

Libreville — Gabon’s interim president Brice Oligui Nguema, who turned 50 on Monday, announced his decision to run as a candidate in the Central African nation’s presidential election set for April 12.

Nguema seized power in a military coup in 2023, the eighth in West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023, that ended the long-standing rule of his predecessor Ali Bongo and his family over the oil-rich but impoverished nation.

While Gabonese largely welcomed Bongo’s ouster, some analysts were concerned the junta would seek to remain in power.

In November, Gabon approved a new constitution by a landslide after a referendum that military authorities promised would be a stepping stone to democratic rule.

The new charter did not bar Nguema from running for the presidency, which is the case for other transitional leaders.

“After careful consideration and in response to your numerous appeals, I have decided to stand as a candidate in the presidential election on April 12,” Nguema told his supporters under a heavy downpour in Gabon’s capital Libreville. “I am ready to preside over the destiny of our country.”

Gabon’s council of ministers had announced the April election date in January.

Reuters

WATCH: Tackling Africa’s debt crises

Business Day TV speaks with Patrick Njoroge, former governor of the Central Bank of Kenya
World
4 days ago

DRC desertion trials highlight weaknesses of a force in tatters

Poor pay and corruption hinder army reform efforts as President Tshisekedi blames military leaders
World
12 hours ago

Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma laid to rest at Heroes’ Acre

African leaders pay last respects to leader who challenged colonialism and SA military occupation
World
1 day ago

Blasts kill 11 at M23 rally in eastern DRC

M23 leader in Bukavu had called the rally to reassure residents of their safety
World
4 days ago

Risk of mass starvation in ‘powder keg’ Sudan, UN warns

Warning comes a day after the UN World Food Programme temporarily stopped distributing food aid amid escalating violence
World
4 days ago
