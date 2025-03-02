Ugandan doctors and medics attend a meeting in Kampala, Uganda, February 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA
Kampala — A second Ebola patient, a four-year-old child, has died in Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, citing the country’s health ministry.
The fatality brings the number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 10.
The East African country declared an outbreak of the highly infectious and often fatal haemorrhagic disease in January after the death of a male nurse at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital Kampala.
The WHO’s Uganda office posted late on Saturday on X that the ministry had reported “an additional positive case in Mulago hospital of a four-and-a-half-year-old child, who tragically passed away” on Tuesday.
Mulago is the country’s sole national referral hospital for Ebola cases.
The ministry said on February 18 that all eight Ebola patients under care had been discharged but that at least 265 contacts remained under strict quarantine in Kampala and two other cities.
Ebola symptoms include fever, headache and muscle pains. The virus is transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissue.
WHO reports second Ebola death in Uganda
Ugandan health ministry says child fatality brings the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda to 10
Kampala — A second Ebola patient, a four-year-old child, has died in Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, citing the country’s health ministry.
The fatality brings the number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 10.
The East African country declared an outbreak of the highly infectious and often fatal haemorrhagic disease in January after the death of a male nurse at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital Kampala.
The WHO’s Uganda office posted late on Saturday on X that the ministry had reported “an additional positive case in Mulago hospital of a four-and-a-half-year-old child, who tragically passed away” on Tuesday.
Mulago is the country’s sole national referral hospital for Ebola cases.
The ministry said on February 18 that all eight Ebola patients under care had been discharged but that at least 265 contacts remained under strict quarantine in Kampala and two other cities.
Ebola symptoms include fever, headache and muscle pains. The virus is transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissue.
Reuters
Ebola outbreak in Uganda claims first victim
WHO says eight dead in suspected Marburg outbreak in Tanzania
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: With Brics comes opportunity to make the multilateral system more equitable
WHO aims to finalise plan to fight future pandemics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Argentina’s Milei follows Trump’s lead and exits the WHO
Donald Trump wreaks havoc in US aid world
Ebola outbreak in Uganda claims first victim
Trump ‘may consider rejoining WHO’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.