WHO reports second Ebola death in Uganda

Ugandan health ministry says child fatality brings the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda to 10

02 March 2025 - 22:24
by Elias Biryabarema
Ugandan doctors and medics attend a meeting in Kampala, Uganda, February 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA
Kampala — A second Ebola patient, a four-year-old child, has died in Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, citing the country’s health ministry.

The fatality brings the number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 10.

The East African country declared an outbreak of the highly infectious and often fatal haemorrhagic disease in January after the death of a male nurse at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital Kampala.

The WHO’s Uganda office posted late on Saturday on X that the ministry had reported “an additional positive case in Mulago hospital of a four-and-a-half-year-old child, who tragically passed away” on Tuesday.

Mulago is the country’s sole national referral hospital for Ebola cases.

The ministry said on February 18 that all eight Ebola patients under care had been discharged but that at least 265 contacts remained under strict quarantine in Kampala and two other cities.

Ebola symptoms include fever, headache and muscle pains. The virus is transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissue.

Reuters

Ebola outbreak in Uganda claims first victim

World Health Organisation allocates $1m to help contain outbreak
1 month ago

WHO says eight dead in suspected Marburg outbreak in Tanzania

Viral haemorrhagic fever in East Africa, from the same virus family as Ebola, has a fatality rate as high as 88%
1 month ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: With Brics comes opportunity to make the multilateral system more equitable

Failure of global public good model may be reason for retreating from liberal political economy
4 months ago

WHO aims to finalise plan to fight future pandemics

Negotiations have been characterised by major rifts in the positions of wealthy and poorer countries
9 months ago
Argentina's Milei follows Trump's lead and exits the WHO

World / Americas

Donald Trump wreaks havoc in US aid world

World

Ebola outbreak in Uganda claims first victim

World / Africa

Trump 'may consider rejoining WHO'

World / Americas

