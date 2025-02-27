World / Africa

WATCH: Tackling Africa’s debt crises

Business Day TV speaks with Patrick Njoroge, former governor of the Central Bank of Kenya

27 February 2025 - 20:35
Picture: 123RF
Former African heads of state have called for greater urgency in addressing the continent’s debt and solvency challenges. In a unified effort to push for a comprehensive debt solution, the leaders have launched the African Leaders Debt Relief Initiative. Business Day TV spoke to Patrick Njoroge, former governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, for more insight.

