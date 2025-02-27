Former African heads of state have called for greater urgency in addressing the continent’s debt and solvency challenges. In a unified effort to push for a comprehensive debt solution, the leaders have launched the African Leaders Debt Relief Initiative. Business Day TV spoke to Patrick Njoroge, former governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tackling Africa’s debt crises
Business Day TV speaks with Patrick Njoroge, former governor of the Central Bank of Kenya
