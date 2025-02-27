World / Africa

Risk of mass starvation in ‘powder keg’ Sudan, UN warns

Warning comes a day after the UN World Food Programme temporarily stopped distributing food aid amid escalating violence

27 February 2025 - 19:23
by Emma Farge
Sudanese refugees, mostly women and children, wait at a World Food Programme distribution point in Adre, Chad, in April 2023. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
Sudanese refugees, mostly women and children, wait at a World Food Programme distribution point in Adre, Chad, in April 2023. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Geneva — The UN human rights chief warned of the risk of a further escalation of the war in Sudan on Thursday and said that there was a growing risk of deaths from starvation on a wide scale.

Volker Türk’s warning came a day after the UN World Food Programme has temporarily stopped distributing food aid in a famine-struck camp for displaced people in Sudan’s North Darfur amid escalating violence.

“Sudan is a powder keg, on the verge of a further explosion into chaos, and at increasing risk of atrocity crimes and mass deaths from famine,” he told the Human Rights Council in Geneva. “The danger of escalation has never been higher.”

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

War erupted in April 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule, triggering the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis.

Already, famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including displacement camps in Darfur, according to the UN.

Turk said that recent moves by the RSF towards establishing governing authority in areas it controls were likely to “further entrench divisions and the risk of continued hostilities”.

He also noted continued supplies of weapons to the warring parties from outside the country, including more advanced arms.

Reuters

Treasury optimistic SA will be off greylist by October

Adviser Ismail Momoniat says good progress is being made on two outstanding items
3 days ago

UN seeks $6bn for Sudan crisis as famine stalks camps

Appeal represents 40% increase from 2024 amid tight budgets and cutbacks
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Another fruitless AU summit

Leaders fail to confront the cause of the DRC conflict
1 week ago

BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: SA’s role in silencing the guns in Africa should be non-negotiable

SA must support the peacekeeping capacities of Sadc and the AU
1 day ago
