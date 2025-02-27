Sudanese refugees, mostly women and children, wait at a World Food Programme distribution point in Adre, Chad, in April 2023. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
Geneva — The UN human rights chief warned of the risk of a further escalation of the war in Sudan on Thursday and said that there was a growing risk of deaths from starvation on a wide scale.
Volker Türk’s warning came a day after the UN World Food Programme has temporarily stopped distributing food aid in a famine-struck camp for displaced people in Sudan’s North Darfur amid escalating violence.
“Sudan is a powder keg, on the verge of a further explosion into chaos, and at increasing risk of atrocity crimes and mass deaths from famine,” he told the Human Rights Council in Geneva. “The danger of escalation has never been higher.”
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
War erupted in April 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule, triggering the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis.
Already, famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including displacement camps in Darfur, according to the UN.
Turk said that recent moves by the RSF towards establishing governing authority in areas it controls were likely to “further entrench divisions and the risk of continued hostilities”.
He also noted continued supplies of weapons to the warring parties from outside the country, including more advanced arms.
Risk of mass starvation in ‘powder keg’ Sudan, UN warns
Warning comes a day after the UN World Food Programme temporarily stopped distributing food aid amid escalating violence
Geneva — The UN human rights chief warned of the risk of a further escalation of the war in Sudan on Thursday and said that there was a growing risk of deaths from starvation on a wide scale.
Volker Türk’s warning came a day after the UN World Food Programme has temporarily stopped distributing food aid in a famine-struck camp for displaced people in Sudan’s North Darfur amid escalating violence.
“Sudan is a powder keg, on the verge of a further explosion into chaos, and at increasing risk of atrocity crimes and mass deaths from famine,” he told the Human Rights Council in Geneva. “The danger of escalation has never been higher.”
War erupted in April 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule, triggering the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis.
Already, famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including displacement camps in Darfur, according to the UN.
Turk said that recent moves by the RSF towards establishing governing authority in areas it controls were likely to “further entrench divisions and the risk of continued hostilities”.
He also noted continued supplies of weapons to the warring parties from outside the country, including more advanced arms.
Reuters
Treasury optimistic SA will be off greylist by October
UN seeks $6bn for Sudan crisis as famine stalks camps
EDITORIAL: Another fruitless AU summit
BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: SA’s role in silencing the guns in Africa should be non-negotiable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Blasts kill 11 at M23 rally in eastern DRC
James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and Rwanda’s ‘link to DRC rebels’
Commission advises five-year transition to democratic rule in Niger
Nigeria suing crypto exchange Binance for nearly $82bn in losses and back tax
UN seeks $6bn for Sudan crisis as famine stalks camps
Ethiopia bondholders say IMF report contains ‘significant flaws’
Top AU post won by Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.