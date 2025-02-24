James Kabarebe addresses Rwandan soldiers pulling out of eastern Congo in this September 27 2002 file photo. Picture: ANTONY NJUGUNA
James Kabarebe —Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and Rwanda’s ‘link to DRC rebels’
Bond highlighted when US treasury announced sanctions against ‘government liaison’ to M23
When Rwanda’s former spy chief Patrick Karegeya was murdered in SA in 2014, his former brother-in-arms James Kabarebe was blunt: “When you choose to be a dog, you die like a dog.”
The line, quoted in Rwandan media, illustrated two notable characteristics of then-defence minister Kabarebe: his unvarnished talk and unswerving loyalty to President Paul Kagame.
Kabarebe’s comment was “one of those moments when you got a glimpse of what Kagame himself really thought”, said journalist Michela Wrong, who wrote a book about the killing, which SA prosecutors linked to the Rwandan government, denied by Kigali.
Kabarebe has “been for decades Kagame’s co-conspirator, key enabler and hatchet man”, Wrong said.
Their bond was propelled into the spotlight last Thursday when the US treasury announced sanctions against Kabarebe, identifying him as “a Rwandan government liaison” to M23, the latest Kigali-backed rebellion in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Rwanda denies directly supporting the M23 rebellion, and says its own forces are acting in self-defence in the region against DRC troops and militia that have joined forces with ethnic Hutu perpetrators of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.
Rwanda’s government spokesperson Yolande Makolo called the sanctions on Kabarebe unjustified: “If sanctions could resolve conflict in eastern DRC, we would have had peace in the region decades ago.”
Makolo did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Kabarebe’s role or military record. Calls to a number listed on the website of the foreign affairs ministry, where Kabarebe is now state minister for regional integration, went unanswered.
In imposing sanctions on Kabarebe, the US Treasury did not discuss Kagame’s own level of involvement in the war in DRC.
But David Himbara, a former Kagame adviser now turned critic, based in Canada, said criticism of Kabarebe implies criticism of Kagame himself, as the two men are “attached at the hip”.
Serving as Kagame’s right hand since the early 1990s, Kabarebe’s fealty helped him rise from personal bodyguard to cabinet minister and to remain in Kagame’s favour when so many others, such as Karegeya, fell out.
It has also seen him play a central part in a string of Rwanda-backed insurgencies in DRC in which millions of people died, some in massacres, most from hunger and disease.
The latest rebel incarnation, the ethnic Tutsi-led M23, re-emerged in 2021, and has recently captured eastern DRC’s two largest cities, sharply aggravating a humanitarian crisis and stoking fears of another regional war.
The UN and US Treasury say Kabarebe is a key architect of the uprising, having “designed and co-ordinated” M23’s operations, according to a 2023 UN report.
Kabarebe grew up as an ethnic Tutsi Rwandan refugee in Uganda, taking part in President Yoweri Museveni's seizure of power in 1986, before returning to his home country, Rwanda, as part of the Tutsi-led force that halted the 1994 genocide there.
Two years later, he helped lead the revolt that toppled dictator Mobutu Sese Seko in DRC, then known as Zaire.
He served briefly in DRC as head of the military under President Laurent Kabila, a Rwandan ally at the time. After Kabila pushed him aside, he led an assault with hijacked aeroplanes at a DRC airbase in a failed attempt to dislodge Kabila.
He is celebrated at home for having helped end the genocide in which about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred by the army and Hutu extremist militias.
“James is very disciplined, never drinks or goes to bars,” said a former Rwandan soldier who worked under him. “He is a very good joker, even if he is very shy … He’s not a politician, he is a technician.”
But across the border in DRC, however, he is almost universally reviled for his role in two bloody DRC wars that sucked in armies from across Africa.
The UN and others have documented multiple examples of bloodletting by forces under Kabarebe’s command. In 1996 Kabarebe led a mixed force of rubber boot-wearing Rwandans and ragged DRC recruits 1,500km across DRC.
That campaign left a trail of tens of thousands of massacred Rwandan Hutu refugees in its wake, according to a 2010 UN mapping report.
Rwanda’s government said at the time the report used flawed methodology, and that Hutu fighters, often posing as civilians, had used the refugee camps as cover.
“There are decades of crimes that have gone unpunished. We have never had justice for these atrocities committed against Rwandan refugees,” said Norman Ishimwe Sinamenye, a Rwandan activist and former Hutu refugee living in DRC.
In addition to supporting the M23, Kabarebe manages much of Rwanda’s and M23’s revenue generation from DRC’s mineral resources, the US treasury said, referring to the trade of tin and tantalum which UN experts say nets the group $800,000 per month.
For former Rwandan army chief Kayumba Nyamwasa, once a close friend who shared a flat with Kabarebe in Uganda’s capital Kampala before they attacked Rwanda in the early 1990s, the sanctions are an overdue comeuppance.
After the DRC wars of 1996-2003, Nyamwasa fell out of Kagame’s inner circle and fled to SA, where he joined forces with Karegeya to form an opposition group. He narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2010.
“I have no vendetta with anyone, but there is a saying that a thief lasts for 40 days,” Nyamwasa said by text message.
Kabarebe “has lasted for 28 yrs!” he wrote. The US sanctions mean “he has been grouped with similar murderous drug cartels. You reap what you sow.”
Reuters
Rwandan minister and militant sanctioned by US over DRC conflict
THANDO MZIMELA-NTULI: Pretoria and the Paul Kagame problem
EDITORIAL: Another fruitless AU summit
DRC urges F1 to end Rwanda GP talks or risk ‘bloodstains’
African leaders call for DRC ceasefire and dialogue
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.