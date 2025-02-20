World / Africa

Commission advises five-year transition to democratic rule in Niger

Working group in military junta-led Niger holds discussions with national stakeholders

20 February 2025 - 15:23
by Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar
Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Niamey — A commission in military junta-led Niger has recommended a minimum five-year transition to democratic rule after discussions with national stakeholders, officials said on state TV on Thursday.

“The duration of the transition is set at 60 months, which may change depending on the security situation and other factors,” Abdoulaye Seydou, one of the commission’s vice-presidents, said.

Commission president Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey gave the same timeline and said political parties would be dissolved, with a new charter allowing for two to five political parties.

Since seizing power in 2023, the Niger junta, like the military rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, have kicked out French and other European forces and turned to Russia for support as they battle militant groups.

