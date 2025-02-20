Niamey — A commission in military junta-led Niger has recommended a minimum five-year transition to democratic rule after discussions with national stakeholders, officials said on state TV on Thursday.
“The duration of the transition is set at 60 months, which may change depending on the security situation and other factors,” Abdoulaye Seydou, one of the commission’s vice-presidents, said.
Commission president Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey gave the same timeline and said political parties would be dissolved, with a new charter allowing for two to five political parties.
Since seizing power in 2023, the Niger junta, like the military rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, have kicked out French and other European forces and turned to Russia for support as they battle militant groups.
Commission advises five-year transition to democratic rule in Niger
Working group in military junta-led Niger holds discussions with national stakeholders
Niamey — A commission in military junta-led Niger has recommended a minimum five-year transition to democratic rule after discussions with national stakeholders, officials said on state TV on Thursday.
“The duration of the transition is set at 60 months, which may change depending on the security situation and other factors,” Abdoulaye Seydou, one of the commission’s vice-presidents, said.
Commission president Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey gave the same timeline and said political parties would be dissolved, with a new charter allowing for two to five political parties.
Since seizing power in 2023, the Niger junta, like the military rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, have kicked out French and other European forces and turned to Russia for support as they battle militant groups.
Reuters
Ambush on convoy kills 25 civilians, says Mali army
Islamists ‘kill at least 20’ Nigerian soldiers
Provisional results show Chad ruling party winning parliamentary majority
At least 20 killed in foiled bid to storm presidential compound in Chad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.