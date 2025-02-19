World / Africa

Nigeria suing crypto exchange Binance for nearly $82bn in losses and back tax

Nigeria’s inland revenue service alleges that Binance has a ‘significant economic presence’ in the country nearly

19 February 2025 - 20:03
by Camillus Eboh
The Binance logo. Picture: REUTERS/DADA RUVIC
Abuja — Nigeria has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel cryptocurrency exchange Binance to pay $79.5bn for economic losses it says were caused by its operations in the country and $2bn in back taxes, court documents showed on Wednesday.

Authorities blame Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, for Nigeria’s currency woes and detained two of its executives in 2024 after cryptocurrency websites emerged as platforms of choice for trading the local naira currency.

Binance, which is not registered in Nigeria, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it is working with Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service to resolve potential historic tax liabilities.

The inland revenue service alleges in documents seen by Reuters that Binance has a “significant economic presence” in Nigeria and is therefore liable for corporate income tax. It is seeking a court declaration that Binance pay income taxes for 2022 and 2023, plus a 10% annual penalty on unpaid amounts.

The FIRS is also requesting a 26.75% interest rate on the unpaid taxes, based on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s lending rate.

Binance was already facing four counts of tax evasion in Nigeria after a government crackdown on the industry last year.

The charges include nonpayment of VAT, company income tax, failure to file tax returns, and complicity in helping customers to evade taxes through its platform.

Binance, which is contesting the charges, announced in March last year that it was stopping all transactions and trading in the naira.

The company is also facing separate money laundering charges by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, which it has denied.

Reuters

Nigerian court orders release of Binance executive

Tigran Gambaryan to get medical treatment abroad after his release
World
3 months ago

Binance executive denied bail in Nigerian money-laundering case

Judge in Abuja finds that prison is capable of meeting Tigran Gambaryan’s medical needs
World
4 months ago

Nigeria sets dangerous precedent by detaining Binance execs, CEO says

The world’s largest crypto exchange and two executives face separate trials on tax evasion and money laundering
World
9 months ago

Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in jail

The term is much shorter than the three years sought by prosecutors
World
9 months ago
