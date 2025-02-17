World / Africa

UN seeks $6bn for Sudan crisis as famine stalks camps

17 February 2025 - 16:10
by Emma Farge
A displaced Sudanese woman rests at a shelter at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED JAMAL JEBREL
A displaced Sudanese woman rests at a shelter at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED JAMAL JEBREL

Geneva — The UN needs $6bn for Sudan from international donors this year to help ease suffering in what it calls one of the world’s most devastating crises, characterised by mass displacement and growing famine.

The UN’s appeal on Monday represents a rise of more than 40% from last year’s for Sudan, but aid budgets globally are under increasing strain. This is in part due to US President Donald Trump’s pause in funding last month that has affected life-saving programmes worldwide.

But the UN humanitarian office OCHA and its refugee agency UNHCR said the funds were necessary because the impact of the 22-month war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict, which has displaced a fifth of its population and stoked severe hunger among about half its population, looks set to worsen.

“Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions,” said OCHA head Tom Fletcher ahead of the launch. “Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling.”

The UN said famine conditions had been reported in at least five areas in Sudan, including displacement camps in Darfur. These would get worse as fighting continued and basic services collapsed. One of the famine-stricken camps was attacked by the RSF last week as the paramilitary group tries to tighten its grip on its Darfur stronghold.

While some aid agencies have said they received waivers from Washington to provide aid in Sudan, it remains uncertain how much famine relief to expect.

The UN’s plan aims to reach nearly 21-million people in the country, making it the most ambitious humanitarian response so far for 2025. It requires $4.2bn, with the rest being for those displaced by the conflict.

Reuters

