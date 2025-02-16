Uganda’s army chief threatens to attack Bunia in eastern DRC

M23 rebels stand guard during a meeting organised by the M23 at the Stade de l’Unite in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI
Addis Ababa — Chaotic scenes unfolded in the eastern Congo city of Bukavu on Saturday after M23 rebels reached its outskirts, while Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) prime minister declined to comment on a threat by Uganda’s army chief that raised fears of a spiral into a wider regional war.
The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have been pushing south towards Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern DRC, since they seized Goma, the largest city, at end-January. They reached Bukavu’s northern suburb Bagira on Friday evening, eyewitnesses said, but did not enter the city centre.
“We are asking for one thing and cannot accept anything else: the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese territory,” DRC Prime Minister Judith Suminwa said on Saturday.
“We are an independent country and we must protect the integrity of our territory.”
Earlier, the chief of Uganda’s defence forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said in a post on X that he would attack the town of Bunia in neighbouring eastern DRC unless “all forces” there surrendered their arms within 24 hours. The threat from Kainerugaba, whose father is President Yoweri Museveni, raised fears the region could slip back into a broader war reminiscent of conflicts in the 1990s and 2000s that killed millions.
Uganda’s military has since 2021 supported the DRC army in its fight against Islamist militants in the east, and deployed another 1,000 soldiers there in late January and early February. But UN experts say Uganda has also backed the ethnic Tutsi-led M23.
Suminwa declined to comment on Kainerugaba’s post.
On Saturday, the World Food Programme’s depot in Bukavu, which housed 6,800 tonnes of food, was being looted, a spokesperson said, adding the agency’s activities there had been suspended for weeks due to the deteriorating security situation.
Verified social media videos show large crowds carrying white sacks in an area of Bukavu close to the warehouse.
The city’s main prison had also been emptied by Saturday, according to a provincial official and a DRC army source in Bukavu, noting that soldiers had freed some of the prisoners while others escaped.
Corneille Nangaa, leader of a rebel alliance that includes the M23, said on Friday evening that the rebels had entered Bukavu and would continue their operation in the city on Saturday.
An M23 source, two DRC army officers and multiple Bukavu residents, however, said on Saturday that the rebels had not yet entered the city centre.
One of the army officers said soldiers were being evacuated to avoid “carnage” such as in Goma. About 3,000 people were killed in the days preceding the capture of that city, according to the UN.
DRC soldiers set fire to a weapons depot at their army base in Bukavu on Saturday morning, according to five residents and a military source.
The capture of Bukavu, a city of about 2-million according to the mayor, would represent an unprecedented expansion of territory under the M23’s control since the latest insurgency started in 2022, and deal a further blow to Kinshasa’s authority in DRC’s eastern borderlands, which are rich in minerals.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged dialogue between the warring parties in a speech at an AU summit in Addis Ababa on Saturday.
“In DRC as more cities fall, the risk of regional war rises. It is time to silence the gun, it is time for diplomacy and dialogue,” he said at a press conference on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.
France and Belgium condemned the M23 offensive on Bukavu, their foreign affairs ministries said in statements on X on Saturday.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has repeatedly refused to talk directly to the M23 and cancelled his appearance at the AU summit, sending his prime minister to represent DRC.
Tshisekedi returned to Kinshasa on Saturday morning, according to the presidency, after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday.
Kigali has denied backing M23.
Reuters
