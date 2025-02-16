Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, newly elected AU Commission chair, celebrates at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ TIKSA NEGERI
Addis Ababa — African leaders on Saturday chose Djibouti’s foreign minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, to chair the AU Commission at a summit dominated by fears of the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo widening into a regional conflict.
In a post on the X platform Djibouti’s economy and finance minister, Ilyas Dawaleh, said Youssouf had won the election.
Youssouf has been foreign minister since 2005. He was previously Djibouti’s ambassador to Egypt and has served as foreign minister in the governments of three presidents.
Kenya’s Raila Odinga dropped out after the sixth round of voting. Odinga had 22 votes and Youssouf 26. Madagascar’s former foreign minister Richard Randriamandrato also ran.
In the final round at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Youssouf garnered 33 votes, achieving the required two-thirds majority.
Algerian ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi was elected deputy chair. Haddadi has pledged “to bring renewed energy and administrative efficiency to the AU Commission”, in line with the AU’s vision of “The Africa We Want”.
Top AU post won by Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf
New chair chosen at a summit dominated by fears of the DRC war widening into a regional conflict
Addis Ababa — African leaders on Saturday chose Djibouti’s foreign minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, to chair the AU Commission at a summit dominated by fears of the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo widening into a regional conflict.
In a post on the X platform Djibouti’s economy and finance minister, Ilyas Dawaleh, said Youssouf had won the election.
Youssouf has been foreign minister since 2005. He was previously Djibouti’s ambassador to Egypt and has served as foreign minister in the governments of three presidents.
Kenya’s Raila Odinga dropped out after the sixth round of voting. Odinga had 22 votes and Youssouf 26. Madagascar’s former foreign minister Richard Randriamandrato also ran.
In the final round at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Youssouf garnered 33 votes, achieving the required two-thirds majority.
Algerian ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi was elected deputy chair. Haddadi has pledged “to bring renewed energy and administrative efficiency to the AU Commission”, in line with the AU’s vision of “The Africa We Want”.
Humanitarian catastrophe looms in east DRC as rebels push south
In his acceptance speech, Youssouf pledged to work closely with member states to foster peace, security, and economic growth across Africa.
“The unity and progress of our continent depend on our collective resolve to address our shared challenges,” he said.
“We must strengthen our institutions, promote dialogue and uphold the principles of good governance for the benefit of all Africans,” Youssouf said.
Youssouf will succeed Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, who has held the position since 2017.
The AU Commission chair is the CEO, legal representative of the AU and its chief accounting officer. With Staff Writer
Reuters
Uganda’s army chief threatens to attack Bunia in eastern DRC
MAKAU MUTUA: Why Raila Odinga’s election as AU Commission chair will benefit SA
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Improving SA’s partnerships in Africa more important than ever
THANDO MZIMELA-NTULI: Pretoria and the Paul Kagame problem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Improving SA’s partnerships in Africa more important than ever
RYAN CUMMINGS: Are Ramaphosa and Kagame moving towards démarche or detente?
African institutions ‘unable to respond to violent extremism’
ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF: As the UN turns 80, Africa can lead the way on Security ...
RÉDHA TIR: Expanded Agoa offers best chance for real change to African trade ...
Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.