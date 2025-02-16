Artisanal mining is widespread across West Africa. Picture: CYNTHIA R MATONHODZE/GETTY IMAGES
Bamako — The collapse of an artisanal gold mine in western Mali on Saturday claimed at least 43 people, mostly women, according to the head of an industry union.
The accident happened near the town of Kenieba in Mali’s gold-rich Kayes region, Taoule Camara, secretary-general of the national union of gold counters and refineries (UCROM), said.
The women had climbed down into open-pit areas left by industrial miners to look for gold when the earth collapsed around them, he said.
Mali's mines ministry spokesperson confirmed the accident had taken place between the towns of Kenieba and Dabia, but declined to give further details as ministry teams at the scene had not yet shared their report.
Artisanal mining is widespread across West Africa and has become more lucrative due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.
Deadly accidents are frequent as the artisanal miners often use unregulated methods.
Thirteen artisanal miners, including women and three children, were killed in southwest Mali in late January, after a tunnel in which they were digging for gold flooded.
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 40
Artisanal miners, mostly women, were digging for gold in western Mali
Reuters
