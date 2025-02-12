Congolese Catholic delegation meets rebel leader to push for ceasefire

A displaced Congolese woman walks in a camp near Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo February 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Representatives of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) powerful Catholic church met on Wednesday with a rebel leader whose M23 forces last month seized Goma, the biggest city in the country’s east, and have continued advancing south.
The meeting in Goma comes as the rebel leader, Corneille Nangaa, tries to assert himself as the public face of politicians and rebel groups opposing DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.
Nangaa’s Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), which sees M23 as its military wing, has controlled Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, since late January and on Tuesday threatened to renew its advance on Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.
Two UN sources and South Kivu’s governor said on Wednesday that M23 now controlled the town of Ihusi, west of Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu.
“We have been informed that Ihusi has been taken by the enemies,” governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki said, adding that Congolese forces were staging a counterattack.
Bukavu and the strategic town of Kavumu, 35km to the north, where the airport is located, remain under the control of the DRC’s army, which has the support of progovernment militia and troops from neighbouring Burundi.
A Catholic official, who did not wish to be identified, said over the weekend that the aim of meeting Nangaa was in part to push for a format for dialogue acceptable to all parties.
After the meeting, Donatien Nshole, secretary-general of the Catholic bishops conference, said church officials pushed for the reopening of Goma’s airport and port and requested a ceasefire.
Tshisekedi’s office said on X on Wednesday that the president had separately met various religious leaders and was open to the Catholic church’s outreach, provided it was “inclusive”.
Regional war at stake
M23’s stop-start advance and the possibility of a battle for Bukavu have stoked fears of a broader conflict with armies from regional countries pitted against each other, as seen in previous wars between 1996 and 2003.
Rwanda has been accused by the DRC government, the UN, SA and several Western countries of supporting the rebels with thousands of its own troops and weapons.
Rwanda has rejected the accusations that thousands of its troops are fighting alongside M23, while African leaders have urged the parties to hold talks.
Rwandan carrier RwandAir said on Wednesday it had rerouted affected flight paths after the DRC closed its airspace to Rwanda-registered aircraft.
The resurgence of the conflict in eastern Congo has killed thousands of people since early 2022 and displaced more than 1-million.
Tentative calm has returned to Goma, the UN said on Tuesday, though thousands of uprooted civilians were leaving displacement camps around the city.
M23, who have sought to restore order and show they can govern, said on Sunday that camps for displaced people should be vacated within 72 hours. They later clarified that such moves should be voluntary.
Congolese Catholic delegation meets rebel leader to push for ceasefire
Carrier reroutes flights after the DRC closes its airspace to Rwanda-registered aircraft
Representatives of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) powerful Catholic church met on Wednesday with a rebel leader whose M23 forces last month seized Goma, the biggest city in the country’s east, and have continued advancing south.
The meeting in Goma comes as the rebel leader, Corneille Nangaa, tries to assert himself as the public face of politicians and rebel groups opposing DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.
Nangaa’s Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), which sees M23 as its military wing, has controlled Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, since late January and on Tuesday threatened to renew its advance on Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.
Two UN sources and South Kivu’s governor said on Wednesday that M23 now controlled the town of Ihusi, west of Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu.
“We have been informed that Ihusi has been taken by the enemies,” governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki said, adding that Congolese forces were staging a counterattack.
Bukavu and the strategic town of Kavumu, 35km to the north, where the airport is located, remain under the control of the DRC’s army, which has the support of progovernment militia and troops from neighbouring Burundi.
A Catholic official, who did not wish to be identified, said over the weekend that the aim of meeting Nangaa was in part to push for a format for dialogue acceptable to all parties.
After the meeting, Donatien Nshole, secretary-general of the Catholic bishops conference, said church officials pushed for the reopening of Goma’s airport and port and requested a ceasefire.
Tshisekedi’s office said on X on Wednesday that the president had separately met various religious leaders and was open to the Catholic church’s outreach, provided it was “inclusive”.
Regional war at stake
M23’s stop-start advance and the possibility of a battle for Bukavu have stoked fears of a broader conflict with armies from regional countries pitted against each other, as seen in previous wars between 1996 and 2003.
Rwanda has been accused by the DRC government, the UN, SA and several Western countries of supporting the rebels with thousands of its own troops and weapons.
Rwanda has rejected the accusations that thousands of its troops are fighting alongside M23, while African leaders have urged the parties to hold talks.
Rwandan carrier RwandAir said on Wednesday it had rerouted affected flight paths after the DRC closed its airspace to Rwanda-registered aircraft.
The resurgence of the conflict in eastern Congo has killed thousands of people since early 2022 and displaced more than 1-million.
Tentative calm has returned to Goma, the UN said on Tuesday, though thousands of uprooted civilians were leaving displacement camps around the city.
M23, who have sought to restore order and show they can govern, said on Sunday that camps for displaced people should be vacated within 72 hours. They later clarified that such moves should be voluntary.
Reuters
SA has sent reinforcements to DRC, DA confirms
Codeco militants kill at least 35 civilians in attack on DRC village
M23 threatens to advance on Bukavu as DRC rejects direct talks
Lamola rejects MPs’ call for immediate withdrawal of SA troops from DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.