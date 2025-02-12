World / Africa

Audit shows Senegal’s previous government distorted economic data

Country’s eurobonds tumble after court review finds outstanding debt much higher than reported

12 February 2025 - 18:08
by Diadie Ba and Anait Miridzhanian
A review of Senegal's finances has confirmed that former president Macky Sall's government misreported crucial economic data. File photo: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS

Dakar — Senegal’s Court of Auditors released a long-awaited review of the country’s finances on Wednesday that confirmed the previous government misreported crucial economic data including debt and deficit figures.

Senegal’s sovereign eurobonds tumbled after the report was released. The 2033 dollar-denominated maturity led the losses, shedding more than 2c to bid at 79.95c on the dollar by 2.13pm GMT.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who came to power in April 2024, ordered an audit that revealed that its debt and budget deficit were much wider than former President Macky Sall’s administration had reported.

As a consequence of the audit, Faye’s government decided in June not to table a request for further disbursement under its three-year $1.8bn credit facility with the IMF.

The Washing-based institution suspended the programme pending the review of the court. A spokesperson for the IMF said last week it was working closely with Senegalese authorities to identify their capacity development needs and to implement corrective measures.

“The work carried out by the court shows that outstanding debt is higher than that shown in the reporting documents,” the court’s report states.

At the end of 2023, the total outstanding debt represented 99.67% of GDP, it added. That compares with a previously recording figure of 74.41%.

The document, which covers public finances from 2019 to March 2024, said it also detected other anomalies and data discrepancies between the reported and the actual numbers.

“The deficit calculated and reported to the IMF for the period under review is very far from its real value, if the exact volume of project loan disbursements is taken into account,” the court said in the report.

The reviewed budget deficit for 2023 stood at 12.3% of GDP compared with 4.9% reported by the previous administration, it said.

Reuters

EXPLAINER: These are the issues Mozambique faces in financial crisis

Though public debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 93.7% in 2023 from 100.3%, the IMF classifies it as being at high risk of overall debt distress
World
2 weeks ago

Ghana’s John Mahama sworn in for second term

Mahama is under pressure to deliver quickly on promises to curb high youth unemployment and root out corruption
World
1 month ago

Mozambique unrest to harm its economic growth, says IMF

The post-election unrest has affected business operations, including for mining firms, and has at times led to the closure of key trade corridors
World
1 month ago

Ghana’s battered bond market casts shadow over economic rebound

Mountain of long-term debt forces government to rely mainly on shorter-term, more expensive loans
World
2 months ago

After victory at the polls, Senegal’s president faces budget challenge

Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s Pastef first challenge will be producing a budget amid a fiscal crisis
World
2 months ago
